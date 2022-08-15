Read full article on original website
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
