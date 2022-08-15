Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinics Serving Bladen County
Starting Monday, August 22, Coastal Horizons will be providing Mobile Clinics that will serve Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick Counties. Their Mobile Clinics will vary in location based on the day. The schedule will be included in this segment along with their services that include:. Assessments for Substance Use and Mental...
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
wpde.com
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Aug. 20:. 1. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Today, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown. If interested in participating, email aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com. (READ MORE) 2. Community Ag Day: Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC...
bladenonline.com
Elizabethtown Kiwanis Announced Scholarship Winners
The Elizabethtown Kiwanis group is pleased to announce this year’s scholarship winners. Elizabethtown Kiwanis awarded 4 scholarships of $500 to 4 students from Bladen County. Olivia Allen, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, will be attending Erskine College to major in English and Bible/Religion. Olivia also plans to attend seminary after graduation. Kimberly Carluccio, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, will be attending Fayetteville Community College to major in Automobile Mechanics. Abigail McLaughlin, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, plans to attend Bladen Community College to major in music and art. Jayden Willington, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to major in Psychology and work with people with mental illness after graduation.
WECT
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 18:. 1. Hydrangea Adult Paint Class Fundraiser: Today, 6 p.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Friends of The Library. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown...
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
nrcolumbus.com
Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation
Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
SC mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
WMBF
‘Those kinds of mistakes can’t happen:’ Horry County parents concerned over school bus miscommunications, issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Horry County Students ride the bus home every day, and making sure kids get home safely is the school district’s top priority. But confusion can happen, especially at the beginning of the school year. Breanna Foutz, the mother of two kids in...
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Aug. 19:. 1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through today. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. ) 2. Community Ag Day: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC 87 West, Tar Heel. Vendors, activities, food....
Robeson County man sentenced to life in prison at 20 for rape granted parole
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was 20 years old will be released from prison, according to an announcement Friday morning from the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission. George Lambert, now 47, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree […]
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
Church services set across Sampson
Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20. On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Mission
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
