Bladen County, NC

bladenonline.com

Coastal Horizons Mobile Clinics Serving Bladen County

Starting Monday, August 22, Coastal Horizons will be providing Mobile Clinics that will serve Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick Counties. Their Mobile Clinics will vary in location based on the day. The schedule will be included in this segment along with their services that include:. Assessments for Substance Use and Mental...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Aug. 20:. 1. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Today, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 1800 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown. If interested in participating, email aleciaroberts.NCPCC@gmail.com. (READ MORE) 2. Community Ag Day: Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Elizabethtown Kiwanis Announced Scholarship Winners

The Elizabethtown Kiwanis group is pleased to announce this year’s scholarship winners. Elizabethtown Kiwanis awarded 4 scholarships of $500 to 4 students from Bladen County. Olivia Allen, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, will be attending Erskine College to major in English and Bible/Religion. Olivia also plans to attend seminary after graduation. Kimberly Carluccio, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, will be attending Fayetteville Community College to major in Automobile Mechanics. Abigail McLaughlin, a 2022 graduate of West Bladen High School, plans to attend Bladen Community College to major in music and art. Jayden Willington, a 2022 graduate of East Bladen High School, plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to major in Psychology and work with people with mental illness after graduation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Thursday

Here are three things to know for Thursday, Aug. 18:. 1. Hydrangea Adult Paint Class Fundraiser: Today, 6 p.m., Bladen County Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Friends of The Library. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Opioid Epidemic and Sex Trafficking in NC Round Table Discussion: Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation

Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Aug. 19:. 1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through today. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. ) 2. Community Ag Day: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 18045 NC 87 West, Tar Heel. Vendors, activities, food....
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WILMINGTON, NC

