Bell County, TX

KWTX

Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with abandoning dogs in house

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting. The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of starting fire with roman candle

Gholson, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man is facing arson charges after he admitted firing a roman candle at a friend in an incident which triggered a fire. Morgan Lee Deleon was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday in the incident that occurred near Gholson in McLennan County.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Power outage ends at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The McLennan County Jail was without power on Thursday morning. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and was fully restored by around 10 a.m. Sheriff McNamara says the backup generators were running and...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two suspects in Temple armed robbery identified

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The man and woman arrested in the armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors have been identified. The Temple Police Department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that they arrested 20-year-old Abraham Raheen Grant and 23-year-old Precious Chambers in this case. Officers were...
KCEN

1 adult, 2 minors detained after Temple armed robbery, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — One adult and two minors were detained Tuesday after they reportedly robbed a a business at gunpoint, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive just before noon. When officers arrived, they learned that three males -- one adult and two minors -- displayed a handgun and demanded money before they fled, police said.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
WACO, TX

