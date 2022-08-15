HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Catalytic converter thefts are happening frequently, but now people are finding new ways to stop thieves from stealing them. Catalytic converters are auto devices that neutralize harmful gases in engine exhaust that contribute to air pollution and smog, according to the Virginia State Police Heat Program’s website. Catalytic converters contain metals that are more precious than gold, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium. When stolen, thieves take the part to a scrap yard or recycler in exchange for cash.

