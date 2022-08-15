Read full article on original website
Thomas A. McCormick, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. McCormick, 54, of Mineral Ridge, died suddenly at Cleveland Clinic, peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is the son of Kenneth C. McCormick, Sr. (who preceded him in death) and Billie Sylak-McCormick-Cocca (Anthony, Sr.) of Brookfield.
Charles H. Houck, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Houck, Sr., 87, passed away Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Masternick Memorial. Charles was born July 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Cecil Burr Houck. He was a graduate of North High School. Charles enlisted in the United...
Angela (Diaz) Ortiz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela (Diaz) Ortiz passed away, 88, at her home on Monday, August 15, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Angela was born on December 16, 1933 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jose and Benigna Rodriquez Diaz. Angela was an avid gardener, liked to...
Sean Patrick Strojny, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Patrick Strojny, 36, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, as a result of a horrific act of violence. Sean was born October 18, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jerry Strojny and Elizabeth Scali Norberg. He was the youngest of four brothers and had a younger sister who all affectionately nicknamed Sean, “Kid” and “Juice Box.”
John Nelson Blevins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Nelson Blevins, 70, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. John was born on October 9, 1951 in Morehead, Kentucky to the late Orville and Elsie (Stevens) Blevins. John was a friend to everyone he met putting...
Kathleen Mary Woodyard, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mary Woodyard, 64, of Leavittsburg, OH went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born August 22, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl J. and Valeria (Schneider) Cullivan. Kathleen was...
Carmen Taddeo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Taddeo, 83, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen was born January 6, 1939 in Menturno, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Conte) Taddeo. He owned and operated the Taddeo and Son Trucking...
William L. Graham, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Graham, age 77, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Altercare of Alliance Nursing Facility. He was born November 8, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio to the late James and Ruth (Baugher) Graham. William’s hobbies included golf, playing cards, reading about Amish history and...
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee Trisler, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born February 10, 1946, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Allen Yartz and the late Dorothy (Ziegler) Yartz. Sandra retired from the...
Wayne St. Peter, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne St. Peter, 42, of Sebring and formerly of North Carolina. Wayne was a beloved Son, Dad and Brother; he was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2022. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on August 2, 1980, the son of...
Keith Tod Mackey, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Tod Mackey, 91, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Heritage Manor while surrounded by his family. He went to be with his Savior and was reunited with his bride, Elizabeth A Mackey. Keith was born June 19, 1931, in...
Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65. Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R....
Edward J. “Boomer” Bokros, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Boomer” Bokros, 93, died suddenly Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home. Edward was born May 22, 1929, in New Brighton, Pennyslvania, the son of Louis and Josephine Granchay Bokros. He attended Struthers High School and worked as a cement finisher for...
Gertrude Gross, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Gross, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. Gertrude was born December 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Mary (Hamracek) and John Cipkala. She was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from St. Matthias School in 1946 and graduated from Woodrow...
Laurie E. Carroll, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Carroll of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1:19 a.m. in her residence. She was 56. Laurie was born in Toledo on March 3, 1966, the daughter of the late John Clay and Addie Mae Fife. She attended Weight High...
Jennie Grace Thomas, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Jennie Grace Thomas, 99, of New Middletown. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, at Northridge Healthcare. Jennie was...
Isaac Michael Burr, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Isaac was...
Debra Sue Branch, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra S. Branch, 65 of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debra was born April 18, 1957, in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Mildred E. (Parker) Branch.
Arlene Mary Matkovich, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Mary Matkovich, 79, of Liberty Arms Assisted Living, Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family members, Saturday August 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Arlene was born on August 23, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George...
Robert French Chaffin, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert French Chaffin, Sr., 81, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 22, 1941, in East Liverpool, the son of Alec Chaffin and Dorothy R. (Wilson) Llewelyn. Robert was a machinist, retiring from Parker Hannifin in 2002.
