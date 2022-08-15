LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Patrick Strojny, 36, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, as a result of a horrific act of violence. Sean was born October 18, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jerry Strojny and Elizabeth Scali Norberg. He was the youngest of four brothers and had a younger sister who all affectionately nicknamed Sean, “Kid” and “Juice Box.”

