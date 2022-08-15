Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
A checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Friday night on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown.
A total of 278 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with nine that were diverted for further investigation.
The following incidents were recorded:
- 1 OVI arrest
- 1 arrest for felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and felony receiving stolen property
- 1 arrest for weapons while intoxicated
Also, there was a lengthy pursuit when a driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, Brian Chrystal was arrested for fleeing and eluding.
