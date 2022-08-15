ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.

A checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Friday night on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown.

A total of 278 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with nine that were diverted for further investigation.

The following incidents were recorded:

Also, there was a lengthy pursuit when a driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, Brian Chrystal was arrested for fleeing and eluding.

erica collier
3d ago

They announce when and where the check points are and people still drive when they know their not right. Dummies deserve to go to jail

