Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.

A checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Friday night on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown.

A total of 278 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with nine that were diverted for further investigation.

The following incidents were recorded:

1 OVI arrest

1 arrest for felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and felony receiving stolen property

1 arrest for weapons while intoxicated

Also, there was a lengthy pursuit when a driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, Brian Chrystal was arrested for fleeing and eluding.

