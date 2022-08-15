ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Clark 10U Softball Finishes Summer Season with Championship

The Clark 10U softball team had a fantastic summer season with an undefeated (9 wins and 1 tie) with a big championship win! The team was coached by Dave Roselli, Lou Ricigliano, Rob DeJesus and Keith Doherty. Championship Players were: Olivia Calleja, Mia DeJesus, Makenzie Doherty, Victoria Ferreira, Violet Figueroa,...
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

8U Girls Softball Team Wins Championship

Congratulations to the Clark Girls 8U Blue softball team for winning the Parkway Softball League 8U division. This team went undefeated (10-0) throughout the regular season to take home the Championship. This incredible team also won the Clark Summer Classic tournament going 6-0 to win it all! The team’s overall record was 23-2.
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

Dr. Ed Boffa Speaks to Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs

Members of the Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs recently heard a presentation by Dr. Ed Boffa, Union High School Interact Club advisor. The Interact Club encourages students to place service above self. In the 2021-22 school year, the students collected 1,099 pairs of new socks which, in conjunction with the Union Rotary Club, were delivered to the YMCA for distribution to shelters in Elizabeth. The students also raised and donated $750 to the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, ran a book drive and collected 185 books for underprivileged New Jersey children, and participated in the Color-a-Smile program.
UNION, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dennis, NJ
State
California State
Clark, NJ
Sports
Clark, NJ
Education
City
Clark, NJ
Renna Media

New Providence Community Pool Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary to the New Providence Community Pool! The New Providence Memorial Library hosted one of the co-founders of the pool, local author Bert Abbazia, who shared his experiences on the founding of the New Providence Community Pool and talked about his book, “The Creation of the New Providence Community Pool” to a packed room of attendees.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Lifelong Westfield Members Meet for Friday Chat Group

On the afternoon of Friday, July 29, over a dozen members of Lifelong Westfield and their weekly “Friday Chat” group met in the outdoor garden at Lion’s Roar Brewery. This was the group’s second in-person Friday meeting since March of 2020 when these “feel good” sessions started.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

FSP College Club 2022 Scholarship Recipients

Celebrating its 89th Anniversary, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains College Club continues its tradition since its inception in 1933, to support the pursuit of a college education for young women in the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities by providing scholarships. To date, the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000 in scholarships to 575 young women.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Scotch Plains Participates in Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication

Submitted by Capt Jose Vergara and C/TSgt Shristhi Sharma, Civil Air Patrol. On July 1st, the Scotch Plains Veterans Advisory Board, Scotch Plains Major Joshua Losardo, the American Legion, and Civil Air Patrol participated in the Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication. The ceremony honored Sgt. Herbert Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice (his life) during World War I.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming Lessons#Special Olympics#Backstroke#Highschoolsports#The College Of New Jersey
Renna Media

ShopRite Of Clark Makes Donation to Emergency Squad

The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad recently received a generous donation from ShopRite of Clark. Tiffany Egan, ShopRite’s Associate Relations Manager, presented EMT Susan Alacchi with a check and gift card for ShopRite. ShopRite has been a long supporter of the Squad. Tiffany said the Squad does a great service to the community and is happy that ShopRite can acknowledge that service in some way.
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

Volunteers Needed for Fanny Wood Day

On September 18th, the Borough will once again host our annual street fair. While a small committee has been working to pull the event together, volunteers for the day of the event are needed. No heavy lifting or challenging tasks, but we can use some extra hands to assist with the fun stuff, like the Scavenger Hunt, Bagel Toss and other challenge games.
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

New Providence Pool Hosts Senior Luncheon

The New Providence Community Pool hosted a Senior Luncheon on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Lunch, desserts, and live entertainment were provided for free entirely by the pool. The day featured a great turnout, with an opportunity for seniors to chat, dance, and even sing a few songs. The seniors and senior center staff were all thankful for the pool hosting this event.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Fabulous Fall Fundraiser and Cocktail Party Returns

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) returns with the Fabulous Fall Fundraiser Raffle and Cocktail Party. Join in the fun by purchasing a $100, 50%/25%/25% raffle ticket which entitles you to two chances of winning one-quarter (1/4) of the total receipts plus attendance for two to the Cocktail Party at the Madison Community House. Proceeds go to support the Madison Community House (MCH), owned and operated by the Thursday Morning Club.
MADISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Renna Media

Greenwood Gardens Announcements

Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

2022 Summit Police Department Youth Academy

The Summit Police Department has completed the sixteenth season of its Youth Academy, a popular program designed to provide area youth with an opportunity to understand the role of the police officer in the community. 59 cadets graduated from the 2022 Youth Academy during two ceremonies that were attended by family members, Mayor Nora Radest, Police Chief Steven Zagorski, and members of Common Council.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Fanwood Hosts Annual National Night Out

Fanwood’s police, fire and EMS responders hosted the National Night Out at LaGrande Park Tuesday evening, August 2nd, a celebration of good relations between emergency responders and the community. Our police department was the lead agency in hosting food, games, a dunk tank, bounce house, kid rides and public safety agencies reaching out to citizens. Thanks to the Fanwood Police Department, PBA, Fire Department and Rescue Squad for being great hosts and all the local businesses and community groups who took part.
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Grand Opening of New Native Seed Library

The Cranford Public Library celebrated the grand opening of a new Native Seed Library. At an event held in June, community members participated in a variety of arts and crafts for creators of all ages and picked up free seeds. Library staff were joined by members of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Hanson Park Conservancy, Native Plant Society of New Jersey, and the Garden Club of Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy