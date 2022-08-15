Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
DCA Wants Your Opinion on Hurricane Ida Recovery Plan to Utilize Over $228M in Fed FundsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Clark 10U Softball Finishes Summer Season with Championship
The Clark 10U softball team had a fantastic summer season with an undefeated (9 wins and 1 tie) with a big championship win! The team was coached by Dave Roselli, Lou Ricigliano, Rob DeJesus and Keith Doherty. Championship Players were: Olivia Calleja, Mia DeJesus, Makenzie Doherty, Victoria Ferreira, Violet Figueroa,...
Renna Media
Warren Warrior’s 10U Travel Team Wins Championship
The Warren Warrior’s 10U travel team recently won the championship of the New Providence Green League by defeating Cranford, 6-5. The Warriors ended the season with an 11-2 record. Courtesy Photo.
Renna Media
8U Girls Softball Team Wins Championship
Congratulations to the Clark Girls 8U Blue softball team for winning the Parkway Softball League 8U division. This team went undefeated (10-0) throughout the regular season to take home the Championship. This incredible team also won the Clark Summer Classic tournament going 6-0 to win it all! The team’s overall record was 23-2.
Renna Media
Dr. Ed Boffa Speaks to Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs
Members of the Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs recently heard a presentation by Dr. Ed Boffa, Union High School Interact Club advisor. The Interact Club encourages students to place service above self. In the 2021-22 school year, the students collected 1,099 pairs of new socks which, in conjunction with the Union Rotary Club, were delivered to the YMCA for distribution to shelters in Elizabeth. The students also raised and donated $750 to the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, ran a book drive and collected 185 books for underprivileged New Jersey children, and participated in the Color-a-Smile program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
New Providence Community Pool Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary to the New Providence Community Pool! The New Providence Memorial Library hosted one of the co-founders of the pool, local author Bert Abbazia, who shared his experiences on the founding of the New Providence Community Pool and talked about his book, “The Creation of the New Providence Community Pool” to a packed room of attendees.
Renna Media
Lifelong Westfield Members Meet for Friday Chat Group
On the afternoon of Friday, July 29, over a dozen members of Lifelong Westfield and their weekly “Friday Chat” group met in the outdoor garden at Lion’s Roar Brewery. This was the group’s second in-person Friday meeting since March of 2020 when these “feel good” sessions started.
Renna Media
FSP College Club 2022 Scholarship Recipients
Celebrating its 89th Anniversary, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains College Club continues its tradition since its inception in 1933, to support the pursuit of a college education for young women in the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities by providing scholarships. To date, the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000 in scholarships to 575 young women.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains Participates in Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication
Submitted by Capt Jose Vergara and C/TSgt Shristhi Sharma, Civil Air Patrol. On July 1st, the Scotch Plains Veterans Advisory Board, Scotch Plains Major Joshua Losardo, the American Legion, and Civil Air Patrol participated in the Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication. The ceremony honored Sgt. Herbert Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice (his life) during World War I.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
ShopRite Of Clark Makes Donation to Emergency Squad
The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad recently received a generous donation from ShopRite of Clark. Tiffany Egan, ShopRite’s Associate Relations Manager, presented EMT Susan Alacchi with a check and gift card for ShopRite. ShopRite has been a long supporter of the Squad. Tiffany said the Squad does a great service to the community and is happy that ShopRite can acknowledge that service in some way.
Renna Media
Volunteers Needed for Fanny Wood Day
On September 18th, the Borough will once again host our annual street fair. While a small committee has been working to pull the event together, volunteers for the day of the event are needed. No heavy lifting or challenging tasks, but we can use some extra hands to assist with the fun stuff, like the Scavenger Hunt, Bagel Toss and other challenge games.
Renna Media
New Providence Pool Hosts Senior Luncheon
The New Providence Community Pool hosted a Senior Luncheon on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Lunch, desserts, and live entertainment were provided for free entirely by the pool. The day featured a great turnout, with an opportunity for seniors to chat, dance, and even sing a few songs. The seniors and senior center staff were all thankful for the pool hosting this event.
Renna Media
Fabulous Fall Fundraiser and Cocktail Party Returns
On Saturday, October 15, 2022 the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) returns with the Fabulous Fall Fundraiser Raffle and Cocktail Party. Join in the fun by purchasing a $100, 50%/25%/25% raffle ticket which entitles you to two chances of winning one-quarter (1/4) of the total receipts plus attendance for two to the Cocktail Party at the Madison Community House. Proceeds go to support the Madison Community House (MCH), owned and operated by the Thursday Morning Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
Greenwood Gardens Announcements
Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.
Renna Media
2022 Summit Police Department Youth Academy
The Summit Police Department has completed the sixteenth season of its Youth Academy, a popular program designed to provide area youth with an opportunity to understand the role of the police officer in the community. 59 cadets graduated from the 2022 Youth Academy during two ceremonies that were attended by family members, Mayor Nora Radest, Police Chief Steven Zagorski, and members of Common Council.
Renna Media
Fanwood Hosts Annual National Night Out
Fanwood’s police, fire and EMS responders hosted the National Night Out at LaGrande Park Tuesday evening, August 2nd, a celebration of good relations between emergency responders and the community. Our police department was the lead agency in hosting food, games, a dunk tank, bounce house, kid rides and public safety agencies reaching out to citizens. Thanks to the Fanwood Police Department, PBA, Fire Department and Rescue Squad for being great hosts and all the local businesses and community groups who took part.
Renna Media
Grand Opening of New Native Seed Library
The Cranford Public Library celebrated the grand opening of a new Native Seed Library. At an event held in June, community members participated in a variety of arts and crafts for creators of all ages and picked up free seeds. Library staff were joined by members of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Hanson Park Conservancy, Native Plant Society of New Jersey, and the Garden Club of Cranford.
Comments / 0