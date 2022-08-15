ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of deadly weekend Gilpin Court shooting identified as Richmond 18-year-old

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting that took place in the Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a reported shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. At the scene, officers found an adult male and female with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the male died from his injuries.

Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jessie Crumble-Bullock, of Richmond.

Police said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified

Detectives have been investigating and ask for anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
