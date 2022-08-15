ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
IDAHO STATE
WATCH: ‘Tornadic’ waterspout forms off Florida coast

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A weather camera in Fort Walton Beach, Florida belonging to Nexstar’s WKRG caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning. At around 5:48 a.m., the camera captured a waterspout forming offshore. WKRG was able to track the waterspout as it moved across the water for several minutes during a live broadcast.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Next wave of heavy rain develops tonight over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. College students are returning to Springfield for …. Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into …. Five West Plains teachers charged with abuse, child …. Sharing Stories of the Crossroads speaks with the …. Supporting cats...
MISSOURI STATE

