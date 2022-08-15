ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf Administration celebrates honey bees

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate honey bees for Honey Bee Day, which is August 20, at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art. Honey bees play a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania drivers facing suspension offered second chance by PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Select Pennsylvania drivers facing a suspension due to an accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption. PennDOT says some drivers facing suspension have the opportunity to complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Accident on Pa. Turnpike westbound caused delays

(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound for hours during Thursday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the accident was on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
