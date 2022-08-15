HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO