Seattle, WA

downtownbellevue.com

Bar Moore to Open on Main Street in Place of B-Bar

Bar Moore will be opening in place of the now closed Cafe and cocktail lounge, B-Bar. It is located next to the Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office on Main Street in Old Bellevue. Owner, Bobby Moore, and Director of Operations for Bobby Moore Restaurants, Lisa Martin, are teaming up...
BELLEVUE, WA
secretseattle.co

New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area

Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
probrewer.com

Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale

Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall

The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
KING-5

Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi

TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

Quick Trip: Camano Island

Camano Island is the heart of Puget Sound and is one of the largest islands in Washington state. It’s a quieter island ideal for a weekend of unplugging, relaxing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Where to Stay. Catch spectacular views of the water and the beautiful landscape at the...
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
425magazine.com

Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years

Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bobby Moore to Take Over Ownership of Bis on Main in Bellevue

Upscale American restaurant with European flavors, Bis on Main, is transferring ownership in fall 2022. Located in Old Bellevue on Main Street, Joe Vilardi opened the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. According to a representative for Bobby Moore Restaurants, ownership will be transferred to Bobby Moore on October 1st....
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA

