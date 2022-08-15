ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Key abortion ruling in Oakland County is hours away -- Here's what to expect

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We are hours away from an Oakland County judge ruling on whether abortion services can continue across Michigan. That decision is pending while anti-abortion groups are working on getting a potential abortion proposal kicked off the ballot. The showdown in Michigan over abortion has, for...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID cases, 103 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 23,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 3,309 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,731,787, including 37,774 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parents of Oxford High School shooting survivor file lawsuit pushing for accountability, change

OXFORD, Mich. – The parents of an Oxford High School shooting survivor have filed a lawsuit. They said they waited for the system to work, but it didn’t. Aiden Watson was shot in the leg during the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students. His parents, Linda and Jarrod Watson, said they’re frustrated with the school.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on 'random' scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...

