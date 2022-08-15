Read full article on original website
Live stream: Judge to decide Friday if county prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge is set to rule Friday morning on whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction that would continue to block the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham set a 10:30 a.m. ruling for Friday, Aug. 19, after listening...
Key abortion ruling in Oakland County is hours away -- Here’s what to expect
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We are hours away from an Oakland County judge ruling on whether abortion services can continue across Michigan. That decision is pending while anti-abortion groups are working on getting a potential abortion proposal kicked off the ballot. The showdown in Michigan over abortion has, for...
Leader of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced in Washtenaw County on gang membership charges
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The self-proclaimed leader of the white supremacist group “The Base,” who apparently ran a “hate camp” in Michigan for members to prepare to violently overthrow the government, was re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins was sentenced to 56 months...
“Am I vaccinated for polio?” How Michigan residents can lookup their immunization records
When news about polio cases popping up in New York broke, I immediately texted my mother. “Of course,” she said. But I wasn’t sold. It was decades ago, how could she be so sure?! I can’t even remember what I ate for lunch today, and I just ate lunch.
Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID cases, 103 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 23,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 3,309 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,731,787, including 37,774 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
One of the world’s largest moths, the atlas, was found in the United States for the first time
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Meet the atlas moth. It’s one of the largest moths in the world and it was detected in the United States for the first time. Washington State environmental officials have confirmed the detection of a single atlas moth. They said there is no evidence that the moth population is established in Washington.
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
Parents of Oxford High School shooting survivor file lawsuit pushing for accountability, change
OXFORD, Mich. – The parents of an Oxford High School shooting survivor have filed a lawsuit. They said they waited for the system to work, but it didn’t. Aiden Watson was shot in the leg during the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students. His parents, Linda and Jarrod Watson, said they’re frustrated with the school.
Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium adds octopus tank, the only one in Michigan
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Aquarium has a new resident -- and it has nine brains. The Belle Isle Conservancy announced the addition of an octopus tank at the aquarium, the only octopus in an aquarium in the state. The octopus tank, a gift from Jon Cotton, is the...
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Here are three considerations to help you find the best school for your child
As we continue our “Live in the D” Back to School Week, we want to help you and your kids have a great start to the school year. As always, it’s important to find the right school for your child. Doctor Derrick Harrison, principal of Plymouth Educational...
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan this week: When, how to look for them
Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this week. The National Weather Service reports that recent space weather activity suggests potential for Northern Lights viewings across Michigan on Wednesday night through Friday, so Aug. 17-19. But Thursday, Aug. 18, looks like the best chance with a G3 geomagnetic...
