Adam Oakes tragedy inspires anti-hazing presentation
LYNCHBURG, Va. – As students return to college and university campuses, they’ll undergo new programs to prevent hazing. “We currently think that what we’ve previously done is okay, and it’s not,” said Courtney White, president of the Love Like Adam Foundation. The cause is personal...
Virginia sees 2,721 new coronavirus cases Friday, 17,183 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,011,057 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,455 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,695 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia Tech offering students free virtual mental health counseling
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Hokies will now be able to receive virtual mental health counseling, at no cost to them. On Thursday, Virginia Tech announced a new mental health and wellness resource aimed at helping students: TimelyCare, a virtual health service that officially launched on Aug. 12. The...
Virginia sees 3,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 17,495 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,008,336 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,499 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,783 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia sees 2,783 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 17,598 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,005,336 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,514 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,773 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia casting director earns Emmy nomination for Hulu series ‘Dopesick’
A Virginia casting director is getting special recognition for playing a key role in bringing a critically acclaimed Hulu series to life. Erica Arvold, of Blacksburg, has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of “Dopesick,” according to a release. Dopesick, inspired by Beth...
Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
Local organization announces healthcare project, brings more services to rural Southside, Southwest VA
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A variety of healthcare workers will be trained for locations in rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, thanks to this funding. On Wednesday, the Virginia Rural Health Association announced over $1.5 million in funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program.
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
Local experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot
ROANOKE, Va. – One local health expert said it’s not too early to get your flu shot. The Virginia Department of Health said that flu activity in the Commonwealth typically peaks between December and February, but it can remain higher into the spring. However, this year, the VDH...
Storms remain hit-or-miss before increasing Sunday, Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Thursday, any showers or storms Friday will be relatively hit-or-miss. Temperatures will also be quite similar, as we reach the mid-to-upper 70s in the mountains and low-to-mid 80s elsewhere. Most of the storminess stays near and south of I-40 in the Carolinas Friday, though...
