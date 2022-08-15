ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Adam Oakes tragedy inspires anti-hazing presentation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As students return to college and university campuses, they’ll undergo new programs to prevent hazing. “We currently think that what we’ve previously done is okay, and it’s not,” said Courtney White, president of the Love Like Adam Foundation. The cause is personal...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech offering students free virtual mental health counseling

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Hokies will now be able to receive virtual mental health counseling, at no cost to them. On Thursday, Virginia Tech announced a new mental health and wellness resource aimed at helping students: TimelyCare, a virtual health service that officially launched on Aug. 12. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
WSLS

Virginia casting director earns Emmy nomination for Hulu series ‘Dopesick’

A Virginia casting director is getting special recognition for playing a key role in bringing a critically acclaimed Hulu series to life. Erica Arvold, of Blacksburg, has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting of “Dopesick,” according to a release. Dopesick, inspired by Beth...
WSLS

Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Okla#Social Workers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
WSLS

VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Local experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot

ROANOKE, Va. – One local health expert said it’s not too early to get your flu shot. The Virginia Department of Health said that flu activity in the Commonwealth typically peaks between December and February, but it can remain higher into the spring. However, this year, the VDH...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Uber
WSLS

Storms remain hit-or-miss before increasing Sunday, Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Thursday, any showers or storms Friday will be relatively hit-or-miss. Temperatures will also be quite similar, as we reach the mid-to-upper 70s in the mountains and low-to-mid 80s elsewhere. Most of the storminess stays near and south of I-40 in the Carolinas Friday, though...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy