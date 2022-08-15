Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO