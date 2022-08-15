Read full article on original website
Renna Media
FSP College Club 2022 Scholarship Recipients
Celebrating its 89th Anniversary, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains College Club continues its tradition since its inception in 1933, to support the pursuit of a college education for young women in the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities by providing scholarships. To date, the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000 in scholarships to 575 young women.
Renna Media
Dr. Ed Boffa Speaks to Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs
Members of the Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs recently heard a presentation by Dr. Ed Boffa, Union High School Interact Club advisor. The Interact Club encourages students to place service above self. In the 2021-22 school year, the students collected 1,099 pairs of new socks which, in conjunction with the Union Rotary Club, were delivered to the YMCA for distribution to shelters in Elizabeth. The students also raised and donated $750 to the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, ran a book drive and collected 185 books for underprivileged New Jersey children, and participated in the Color-a-Smile program.
Renna Media
Lifelong Westfield Members Meet for Friday Chat Group
On the afternoon of Friday, July 29, over a dozen members of Lifelong Westfield and their weekly “Friday Chat” group met in the outdoor garden at Lion’s Roar Brewery. This was the group’s second in-person Friday meeting since March of 2020 when these “feel good” sessions started.
Renna Media
New Providence Community Pool Celebrates 60th Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary to the New Providence Community Pool! The New Providence Memorial Library hosted one of the co-founders of the pool, local author Bert Abbazia, who shared his experiences on the founding of the New Providence Community Pool and talked about his book, “The Creation of the New Providence Community Pool” to a packed room of attendees.
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Renna Media
Greenwood Gardens Announcements
Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.
Renna Media
Chess for Fun Celebrates 50 Years
Chess for Fun is a casual group of chess players who have been meeting for roughly 50 years. The group’s players come from all over, and in the case of Larry Morse, as far away as Whitehouse Station. The most senior player, at 98 years old, is still playing strong.
Renna Media
Art League of the Chathams Announces Fall Exhibit
James Van Duzer, a life, long artist, lives in Wyckoff, NJ. After studying at San Antonio College and Famous Artist School in Westport, Connecticut for Fine and Commercial Art, he worked as a commercial artist, spending most of his time in San Antonio, Texas. James operated a commercial art and advertising studio even before digital art was popular.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains Participates in Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication
Submitted by Capt Jose Vergara and C/TSgt Shristhi Sharma, Civil Air Patrol. On July 1st, the Scotch Plains Veterans Advisory Board, Scotch Plains Major Joshua Losardo, the American Legion, and Civil Air Patrol participated in the Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication. The ceremony honored Sgt. Herbert Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice (his life) during World War I.
Renna Media
2022 Scotch Plains Junior Police Academy
The Scotch Plains Junior Police Academy, Class #11, ran from June 27th Through July 8th, 2022. The academy began every day with physical training and drill marching exercises. Cadets then attended a class to investigate and solve a crime. Each day they received new clues, in person interviews, and updates, until they solved the crime on the last day.
Hillsborough Middle School literacy teacher left ‘speechless’ after being named Somerset County Teacher of the Year
HILLSBOROUGH – It still feels surreal for Ian Evans. The seventh grade literacy teacher at Hillsborough Middle School (HMS) was officially announced as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) on Aug 11. “It’s still very fresh and very...
Renna Media
Summit Speech School Receives Grant
The Summit Foundation recently awarded $45,000 to Summit Speech School to support the School’s Parent Infant Program. The Parent Infant Program provides early intervention to babies and toddlers who are diagnosed with a hearing loss. The Summit Foundation is a community foundation that fosters philanthropy in the Summit, NJ...
Renna Media
Fanwood Hosts Annual National Night Out
Fanwood’s police, fire and EMS responders hosted the National Night Out at LaGrande Park Tuesday evening, August 2nd, a celebration of good relations between emergency responders and the community. Our police department was the lead agency in hosting food, games, a dunk tank, bounce house, kid rides and public safety agencies reaching out to citizens. Thanks to the Fanwood Police Department, PBA, Fire Department and Rescue Squad for being great hosts and all the local businesses and community groups who took part.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Renna Media
Library Partners With Food Bank
Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Bound Brook branch is partnering with The Food Bank Network of Somerset County to loan Library materials; sign up new customers for free Library Cards; offer on-the-spot reference services; and to explore other Library offerings including ESL and technology classes, passport services, cultural adventure passes, home borrowing, summer reading, and children’s storytimes.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Renna Media
Grand Opening of New Native Seed Library
The Cranford Public Library celebrated the grand opening of a new Native Seed Library. At an event held in June, community members participated in a variety of arts and crafts for creators of all ages and picked up free seeds. Library staff were joined by members of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Hanson Park Conservancy, Native Plant Society of New Jersey, and the Garden Club of Cranford.
paramuspost.com
Hindus want Diwali holiday in all 24 school districts of Middlesex County
Hindus are pushing for a Diwali holiday in all the 24 public school districts of Middlesex County (New Jersey), while schools in only seven of these districts are closing on October 24, the day of their most popular festival Diwali in 2022. Schools are closed in East Brunswick, Edison, Monroe,...
Renna Media
ShopRite Of Clark Makes Donation to Emergency Squad
The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad recently received a generous donation from ShopRite of Clark. Tiffany Egan, ShopRite’s Associate Relations Manager, presented EMT Susan Alacchi with a check and gift card for ShopRite. ShopRite has been a long supporter of the Squad. Tiffany said the Squad does a great service to the community and is happy that ShopRite can acknowledge that service in some way.
Renna Media
8U Girls Softball Team Wins Championship
Congratulations to the Clark Girls 8U Blue softball team for winning the Parkway Softball League 8U division. This team went undefeated (10-0) throughout the regular season to take home the Championship. This incredible team also won the Clark Summer Classic tournament going 6-0 to win it all! The team’s overall record was 23-2.
