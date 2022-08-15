ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Renna Media

FSP College Club 2022 Scholarship Recipients

Celebrating its 89th Anniversary, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains College Club continues its tradition since its inception in 1933, to support the pursuit of a college education for young women in the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities by providing scholarships. To date, the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000 in scholarships to 575 young women.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Dr. Ed Boffa Speaks to Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs

Members of the Union and Maplewood Rotary Clubs recently heard a presentation by Dr. Ed Boffa, Union High School Interact Club advisor. The Interact Club encourages students to place service above self. In the 2021-22 school year, the students collected 1,099 pairs of new socks which, in conjunction with the Union Rotary Club, were delivered to the YMCA for distribution to shelters in Elizabeth. The students also raised and donated $750 to the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, ran a book drive and collected 185 books for underprivileged New Jersey children, and participated in the Color-a-Smile program.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Lifelong Westfield Members Meet for Friday Chat Group

On the afternoon of Friday, July 29, over a dozen members of Lifelong Westfield and their weekly “Friday Chat” group met in the outdoor garden at Lion’s Roar Brewery. This was the group’s second in-person Friday meeting since March of 2020 when these “feel good” sessions started.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

New Providence Community Pool Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary to the New Providence Community Pool! The New Providence Memorial Library hosted one of the co-founders of the pool, local author Bert Abbazia, who shared his experiences on the founding of the New Providence Community Pool and talked about his book, “The Creation of the New Providence Community Pool” to a packed room of attendees.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Greenwood Gardens Announcements

Greenwood Gardens, the 28-acre historic public garden located on Old Short Hills Road, is pleased to announce the election of new members to its primary governing body, the Board of Trustees, and, also, to its Advisory Board, a cadre of community members who provide valuable advice and support. The past year has seen notable movement on these two boards as Sofia A. Blanchard, Greenwood Co-Founder, and Tim Hartman, Treasurer, transitioned to new roles as Emeritus Trustees after eighteen years of service each to the organization.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Chess for Fun Celebrates 50 Years

Chess for Fun is a casual group of chess players who have been meeting for roughly 50 years. The group’s players come from all over, and in the case of Larry Morse, as far away as Whitehouse Station. The most senior player, at 98 years old, is still playing strong.
RAHWAY, NJ
Renna Media

Art League of the Chathams Announces Fall Exhibit

James Van Duzer, a life, long artist, lives in Wyckoff, NJ. After studying at San Antonio College and Famous Artist School in Westport, Connecticut for Fine and Commercial Art, he worked as a commercial artist, spending most of his time in San Antonio, Texas. James operated a commercial art and advertising studio even before digital art was popular.
CHATHAM, NJ
Renna Media

Scotch Plains Participates in Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication

Submitted by Capt Jose Vergara and C/TSgt Shristhi Sharma, Civil Air Patrol. On July 1st, the Scotch Plains Veterans Advisory Board, Scotch Plains Major Joshua Losardo, the American Legion, and Civil Air Patrol participated in the Fallen Hero Gold Star Family Street Dedication. The ceremony honored Sgt. Herbert Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice (his life) during World War I.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

2022 Scotch Plains Junior Police Academy

The Scotch Plains Junior Police Academy, Class #11, ran from June 27th Through July 8th, 2022. The academy began every day with physical training and drill marching exercises. Cadets then attended a class to investigate and solve a crime. Each day they received new clues, in person interviews, and updates, until they solved the crime on the last day.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Speech School Receives Grant

The Summit Foundation recently awarded $45,000 to Summit Speech School to support the School’s Parent Infant Program. The Parent Infant Program provides early intervention to babies and toddlers who are diagnosed with a hearing loss. The Summit Foundation is a community foundation that fosters philanthropy in the Summit, NJ...
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Fanwood Hosts Annual National Night Out

Fanwood’s police, fire and EMS responders hosted the National Night Out at LaGrande Park Tuesday evening, August 2nd, a celebration of good relations between emergency responders and the community. Our police department was the lead agency in hosting food, games, a dunk tank, bounce house, kid rides and public safety agencies reaching out to citizens. Thanks to the Fanwood Police Department, PBA, Fire Department and Rescue Squad for being great hosts and all the local businesses and community groups who took part.
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Library Partners With Food Bank

Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) Bound Brook branch is partnering with The Food Bank Network of Somerset County to loan Library materials; sign up new customers for free Library Cards; offer on-the-spot reference services; and to explore other Library offerings including ESL and technology classes, passport services, cultural adventure passes, home borrowing, summer reading, and children’s storytimes.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Grand Opening of New Native Seed Library

The Cranford Public Library celebrated the grand opening of a new Native Seed Library. At an event held in June, community members participated in a variety of arts and crafts for creators of all ages and picked up free seeds. Library staff were joined by members of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Hanson Park Conservancy, Native Plant Society of New Jersey, and the Garden Club of Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

ShopRite Of Clark Makes Donation to Emergency Squad

The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad recently received a generous donation from ShopRite of Clark. Tiffany Egan, ShopRite’s Associate Relations Manager, presented EMT Susan Alacchi with a check and gift card for ShopRite. ShopRite has been a long supporter of the Squad. Tiffany said the Squad does a great service to the community and is happy that ShopRite can acknowledge that service in some way.
CLARK, NJ
Renna Media

8U Girls Softball Team Wins Championship

Congratulations to the Clark Girls 8U Blue softball team for winning the Parkway Softball League 8U division. This team went undefeated (10-0) throughout the regular season to take home the Championship. This incredible team also won the Clark Summer Classic tournament going 6-0 to win it all! The team’s overall record was 23-2.
CLARK, NJ

