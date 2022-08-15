Read full article on original website
Foot Traffic Data Reveals America's Favorite Wholesale Club
Have you ever entered a wholesale club with only milk and laundry soap on your grocery list, and ended up leaving with $300 worth of goodies and impulse buys? That's not by accident — wholesale clubs like Costco have sneaky ways to get you to spend more money, and shoppers don't seem to mind. The great deals you score as you wander the maze of a store leave you feeling like you got a great deal at a fraction of the retail cost.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Foot Traffic Data Reveals Which Customers Prefer: ULTA Or Sephora
Beauty trends can change on a dime — as soon as you invest in brand new products to block your brows, you log onto TikTok only to find out that thin brows are back in. Whether you evolve your look with every passing trend or you stick true to your classic style, beauty products are a staple on our shopping lists. But when it's time to restock on your favorite beauty products, the perfect shopping destination may be hard to find.
I Feel Like I'm A Better Traveler Now After Reading These 19 Hospitality Worker Secrets
“I would never book a hot stones massage. The stones are made from volcanic rock and are porous like human skin and that’s how they retain heat … it also means that people’s dead skin and sweat and oil get into them.”
