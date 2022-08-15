ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why an Influx of Diverse Talent Could Ease Supply Chain Disruptions

Everyone knows the global pandemic has only expedited supply chain issues, not deliveries, much to the disappointment of supply chain leaders. But the struggle hasn't stopped there. Alongside COVID-19 disruptions, we have seen waves of social and political unrest. And this has put new pressure on businesses to create an environment reflective of the changes people are fighting for. In fact, according to Oracle's No Planet B study, 93% of people worldwide believe sustainability and social initiatives like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are more important now than ever before.
GEODIS to Acquire Need It Now Delivers

GEODIS announced plans to acquire Need It Now Delivers, enabling GEODIS to significantly increase its presence in U.S. contract logistics and last-mile delivery. “The acquisition of Need It Now Delivers is a key step through which we will strengthen and diversify our offerings in the U.S., providing our customers with a global and integrated end-to-end freight network in the United States, from international transport to last-mile delivery. This new acquisition represents an important milestone as we continue to progress on our strategic plan, Ambition 2023,” says Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS.
Supply Chain Network Names Alexis Mizell-Pleasant as Associate Editor

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Alexis Mizell-Pleasant as Associate Editor, responsible for writing, editing, managing the awards programs, overseeing social media, managing the websites and more. Mizell, an awarded U.S. Navy veteran, is a communications practitioner with over 6 years of experience in media and public...
