Everyone knows the global pandemic has only expedited supply chain issues, not deliveries, much to the disappointment of supply chain leaders. But the struggle hasn't stopped there. Alongside COVID-19 disruptions, we have seen waves of social and political unrest. And this has put new pressure on businesses to create an environment reflective of the changes people are fighting for. In fact, according to Oracle's No Planet B study, 93% of people worldwide believe sustainability and social initiatives like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are more important now than ever before.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO