Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season
EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
Oregon State’s Isaac Hodgins appreciates return to football after missing 2021 season: ‘It feels so real’
Preseason practice ends for another day at Oregon State, with most players eager to get off the field and into a cold tub and grab lunch. Isaac Hodgins is one of the few lingering. The junior defensive end puts in an extra 20 minutes of work after coach Jonathan Smith dismisses the team. It might have been gone longer if not for a commitment to talk to local media.
Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: Sherwood Bowmen will be challenged in the Pacific Conference
2021 record: 1-8 Players to watch: Elijah Garcia, RB, 5-6, 160, SR; Dylan Blake, C, 6-3, 240, SR; Tyler Sagapolu, OL/DL, 6-1, 195, SR; King Luafutu, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, JR; Brandon Pierson, OL, 5-10, 280, JR; Ethan Wedel, WR/LB, 5-8, 180, JR; Aydin Ellis, WR/DB, 6-1, 145, JR; Cam Smith, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, JR; Avery Williams, WR/DB, 5-8, 160, JR; Jonny Ellis, QB, 5-8, 175, JR.
Is one ball enough for Oregon State and its running back riches?
For all the talk during Oregon State’s preseason football camp of quarterback Chance Nolan and the deep ball, the breakout receiver among what is a deep position group, Luke Musgrave becoming the next big thing at tight end, it’s likely to come down to this for the Beavers’ offense:
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Dana Altman reviews changes to Oregon men’s basketball coaching staff
EUGENE — For years under Dana Altman the Oregon men’s basketball coaching staff has been the model of stability, with assistants Tony Stubblefield, Kevin McKenna and Josh Jamieson each spending over a decade in their respective roles. But Stubblefield left last year to become the head coach at...
Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars
There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
Jaeden Moore, 3-star edge defender, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room
Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
Who could be next to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class?
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class has added five prospects to its group and the Ducks now sit with 16 verbal commitments and ranked No. 14 in the country. With August being.
Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon
Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Multiple offensive linemen return, 2 QBs take reps during option run drill
EUGENE — Multiple Oregon offensive linemen returned to the field, an edge player was absent and two quarterbacks took reps with the lead running backs in an early run drill during the team’s 11th practice of fall camp. Offensive linemen Dawson Jaramillo and Bram Walden returned after missing...
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
Beavers In Italy: Oregon State has Arrived
MILAN, Italy – The Oregon State men's basketball team has arrived in Italy after a long day of travel. The Beavers landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, as the team began its Italy adventure. The OSU players were allowed to explore the city during the morning and afternoon, including the Milan Cathedral – which is just a short walk from the team's hotel.
LeBron James dismisses rumors linking Bronny James to the Oregon Ducks
NBA superstar LeBron James pumped the brakes hard regarding rumors of his son Bronny being linked to the Oregon Ducks. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star responded Tuesday to a report that the Ducks had “emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment” from Bronny James. James said his son “hasn’t taken 1 visit yet” and seemed to indicate Bronny isn’t close to a decision on where he’ll play basketball in college.
Why Dan Lanning was pleasantly surprised by Oregon Ducks’ QBs on Tuesday
Oregon is halfway through fall camp and its plans at quarterback remain shrouded in secrecy, though Dan Lanning was pleased with something the group did during Tuesday’s practice in Eugene. After 10 practices, including a scrimmage and two others in full pads, the Ducks are still determining whether Bo...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
