Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season

EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Isaac Hodgins appreciates return to football after missing 2021 season: ‘It feels so real’

Preseason practice ends for another day at Oregon State, with most players eager to get off the field and into a cold tub and grab lunch. Isaac Hodgins is one of the few lingering. The junior defensive end puts in an extra 20 minutes of work after coach Jonathan Smith dismisses the team. It might have been gone longer if not for a commitment to talk to local media.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: Sherwood Bowmen will be challenged in the Pacific Conference

2021 record: 1-8 Players to watch: Elijah Garcia, RB, 5-6, 160, SR; Dylan Blake, C, 6-3, 240, SR; Tyler Sagapolu, OL/DL, 6-1, 195, SR; King Luafutu, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, JR; Brandon Pierson, OL, 5-10, 280, JR; Ethan Wedel, WR/LB, 5-8, 180, JR; Aydin Ellis, WR/DB, 6-1, 145, JR; Cam Smith, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, JR; Avery Williams, WR/DB, 5-8, 160, JR; Jonny Ellis, QB, 5-8, 175, JR.
SHERWOOD, OR
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Basketball
Corvallis, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars

There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Jaeden Moore, 3-star edge defender, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added a second commitment this week to their 2023 recruiting class. Jaeden Moore, a three-star edge defender from Visalia, Calif., announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Arizona and Cal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is the No. 39 player in...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room

Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon

Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc

EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers In Italy: Oregon State has Arrived

MILAN, Italy – The Oregon State men's basketball team has arrived in Italy after a long day of travel. The Beavers landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, as the team began its Italy adventure. The OSU players were allowed to explore the city during the morning and afternoon, including the Milan Cathedral – which is just a short walk from the team's hotel.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

LeBron James dismisses rumors linking Bronny James to the Oregon Ducks

NBA superstar LeBron James pumped the brakes hard regarding rumors of his son Bronny being linked to the Oregon Ducks. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star responded Tuesday to a report that the Ducks had “emerged as the front-runner to land a commitment” from Bronny James. James said his son “hasn’t taken 1 visit yet” and seemed to indicate Bronny isn’t close to a decision on where he’ll play basketball in college.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
