Unanimous vote to pursue legal action to count mail-in ballots earlier

By Amanda Engel
 4 days ago
During its Monday afternoon board meeting, the State Board of Elecitons voted unanimously to pursue legal action to allow local boards of election to count mail-in ballots earlier.

Right now, mail-in ballots are not allowed to be counted until the Thursday morning after election day .

Senator Cheryl Kagan proposed a bill that would allow this to happen, but it was vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan.

They will seek emergency relief from a Circuit Court to allow for the counting of ballots, but not the release of those results, before the closing of polls.

All four members voted in favor.

