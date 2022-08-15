Unanimous vote to pursue legal action to count mail-in ballots earlier

During its Monday afternoon board meeting, the State Board of Elecitons voted unanimously to pursue legal action to allow local boards of election to count mail-in ballots earlier.

Right now, mail-in ballots are not allowed to be counted until the Thursday morning after election day .

Senator Cheryl Kagan proposed a bill that would allow this to happen, but it was vetoed by Governor Larry Hogan.

They will seek emergency relief from a Circuit Court to allow for the counting of ballots, but not the release of those results, before the closing of polls.

All four members voted in favor.