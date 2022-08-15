ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 216

melvin wilson
3d ago

ladies...stay home...and stay safe...if that dude wants to see you..tell him to meet you at your parents...brother..cousin house or something...may sound corny...but you maybe safer!!

Reply(12)
181
phil hines
3d ago

I said that her friend set her up for trafficking and she gets a fee for doing so. You don’t go meet two guys at an apartment. Atlanta so dangerous even the criminals relocate here. Pray she escapes

Reply(11)
127
Brenda Hapner
3d ago

Yes, what about the girlfriend that she went with to that apt? Sounds very fishy to me. Prayers that she is found safe and sound.

Reply(3)
141
Comments / 0

Community Policy