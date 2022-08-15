ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead

Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
BBC

Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church

Dozens of people have died after a fire broke out at a church in Egypt, many of them crushed during a desperate scramble to escape. Officials say the number of dead is at least 41, with dozens injured. Children are believed to be among the dead. An electrical fire broke...
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
