Human remains confirmed as four separate victims in Oldham mill fire
Police confirmed four Vietnamese nationals were missing after remains discovered, one of whom has been formally identified
Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead
Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
BBC
Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church
Dozens of people have died after a fire broke out at a church in Egypt, many of them crushed during a desperate scramble to escape. Officials say the number of dead is at least 41, with dozens injured. Children are believed to be among the dead. An electrical fire broke...
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
American woman killed on Fiji honeymoon had 'horrific' injuries that were no accident: lawyer
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Tennessee pharmacist murdered in Fiji on her honeymoon had "horrific injuries" that could not have resulted from an accident, as her husband and suspected killer claimed through his defense lawyer, according to the attorney for her family. Fiji police discovered Christe Chen, a Memphis 39-year-old, beaten to...
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Starving Elephants Trample Three to Death While Searching for Food
"The three people, killed on the spot, were chased down by the herd," a forest officer said.
British mother-of-four is shot dead in freak accident while on dream holiday to South Africa 'by relative who was cleaning a revolver and accidentally pulled the trigger'
A British mother-of-four was shot dead in a horrific accident while visiting relatives on a dream holiday to South Africa. Fatima Issa, 47, had flown out with her daughter Humairah, 19, to spend a fortnight in the sun with family she had not seen for years. But after a joyous...
