A Vibrant Rainbow Installation Is Adding A Bit Of Color To Midtown’s Manhattan West

By Brianna Perry
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 3 days ago

Arts Brookfield presents British artist Liz West’s Hymn to the Big Wheel , a multi-colored octagon exploring the illusion of color and natural light at two Brookfield Properties destinations in NYC.

Curated by MASSIVart, a global creative placemaking and public art firm, Hymn to the Big Wheel recently popped up at Manhattan West in Midtown –NYC’s newest destination for culture, art, retail, culinary experiences, and more. The installation will stay there through Monday, September 5, and then relocate to Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place on Friday, September 9 where it will remain through Sunday, September 25.

Liz West by Jakob Dahlin

West constructed the installation using transparent colored sheets, which leave stunning colorful reflections on the ground as the sun moves throughout the sky. When viewed at different angles the colors create diverse mixes and blends on the ground, and visitors will become performers within the work as they move around the structure to explore the changing optics and colorways mixing within the installation.

Liz West by Jakob Dahlin

Known for her wide-ranging works, Liz West uses a variety of materials and explores the use of light to create both playful and immersive works. She aims to provoke a heightened sensory awareness in the viewer through her works and is interested in exploring how that can invoke psychological and physical responses.

Liz West by Jakob Dahlin

Artist Liz West stated, “I hope that the work brings great joy and a much-needed dose of color to New York audiences, as they will see the world around them saturated in vivid hues as if looking through vibrantly tinted spectacles. I can’t wait to see the photos people share on social media of their experience with the artwork.”

See also: 21 Of The Best Art Exhibits & Installations In NYC Right Now And Coming Soon

