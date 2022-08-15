ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge says Starbucks must reinstate fired workers

A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked the court to intervene in May.
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Walmart expands abortion coverage for U.S. employees

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N), the largest private employer in the United States, is expanding abortion and travel coverage for employees, about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.
HEALTH
