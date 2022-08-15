Best credit card deals and bonuses this week: Our top picks for cash back, travel rewards, intro APR, and business card offers

Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Bank of America cardholders now get a free year of Grubhub+ membership, which comes with $0 delivery fees and other perks
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Eligible Bank of America cardholders can...
How cash back credit cards can turn into free travel
Cash back credit cards can actually be used to help you get free travel. Here are some of the best cash back cards out there if your goal is to redeem for flights and hotels.
Amex Gold vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred — Comparing Mid-Tier Luxury Cards
The American Express Gold and the Chase Sapphire Preferred are two of the top mid-high tier credit cards in the industry, and even though they both have an annual fee, cardholders can easily earn that money back through rewards and the various perks each card offers. Which credit card is better?
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Travelers urged to take advantage of falling airline ticket prices, experts say
Inflation finally slowed in July, a shift that could be due in part to declining fuel prices. That, in turn, appears to have corresponded to a drop in airfares, which are down 7.8% in July compared to June, according to the latest numbers released this week from the Labor Department.
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline
For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Hilton Honors American Express Card: Fund Your Hilton Stays for No Annual Fee
The Hilton Honors American Express Card offers an inexpensive and easy way to earn rewards to fund stays at Hilton properties. However, Hilton points aren't worth very much and can't be used for statement credits, so this hotel credit card is not a great option for earning cash back. While...
boardingarea.com
WalMart+ adds Paramount+ as a benefit – use Amex Platinum credit
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
CBS Sports
Caesars Rewards: How to earn points for free bets, hotel stays, shopping, and more benefits
Want to know what puts Caesars Sportsbook ahead of other U.S. sports betting sites? Competitors don't come close when it comes to Caesars Rewards. When you wager on your favorite sports at Caesars Sportsbook, one Tier Credit and One Reward Credit are awarded for every five dollars of potential profit on mobile sports bets placed. With the Caesars Rewards program, you can earn points by playing at a Caesars sportsbook and casino, but you can also earn Caesars Rewards points with hotel stays, dining and shopping at more than 50 Caesars Rewards destinations. With so many ways to earn Caesars Reward credits, you can't go wrong when you choose Caesars Sportsbook over the rest. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here.
New Hilton Winter double points promo accounced + current 2x/3x promo
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Car rental costs are up nearly 50%. Here are tips to help you save.
When making your travel budget, don't assume that lodging and airfare will be your biggest expense. Now, more than ever, rental cars are shaping up to be one of the biggest — and stubbornly high — aspects of people's vacation budgets. While airfare and lodging prices are certainly...
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
Stranded Travelers’ Rights: DOT Tells Airlines Do Better With Customer Service or We Will Take Over
Travelers have been faced with extremely frustrating and complicated flying experiences in recent months, largely due to a slew of cancellations and delays partially caused by labor shortages. Now,...
hypebeast.com
Uber to Discontinue Its Free Loyalty Rewards Program
After four years in service, Uber has now decided to shut down its free loyalty program. Uber Rewards was first announced back in 2018 and allowed users to earn points through using the app’s ridesharing and hailing services as well as Uber Eats. As you accumulate more points, you...
To Tip or Not To Tip? All-Inclusive Vacations
Your bags are packed and you're counting down the minutes until vacation starts. The only thing left on your to-do list is to figure out if you need to bring cash tip money on your all-inclusive trip....
Tips to take the sting out of 50% higher car rental prices
When making your travel budget, don’t assume that lodging and airfare will be your biggest expense. Now, more than ever, rental cars are shaping up to be one of the biggest — and stubbornly high — aspects of people’s vacation budgets.While airfare and lodging prices are certainly near all-time highs, rental cars are among the biggest price increases of all travel expenses. When comparing prices for July 2022 versus July 2019 (the last normal summer pre-pandemic), hotel prices are up 7% , according to the latest set of Consumer Price Index data released in August 2022. Airfares are up 16%....
Comments / 0