Sacramento, CA

Filming for movie near Sacramento-area elementary school won’t affect campus, district says

By Dante Motley
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A movie is being filmed across the street from a Sacramento-area elementary school with some actors using prop weapons as part of the scenes.

The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit from the city of Roseville to film at a house across the street from Quail Glen Elementary on Monday— with some actors dressed as police officers with prop weapons.

The permit spans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the district was notified that the estimated filming time will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The district said the filming would not affect the campus, and they do not currently know if it will affect traffic at the end of the school day.

According to the district, all filming would take place inside the house, allowing the school to continue as normal. The district also said that all prop weapons will remain holstered.

The district was made aware of the filming on 2 p.m. Friday, then informed families. The district was not told what production company or movie it was.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to get all the specifics of what production company or what potential movie it is,” said Gina Nielsen, a spokeswoman with the district. “We just needed to make sure our families knew that there could be you know, actors that are having prop weapons across from school and not to be alarmed.”

