ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Baby giraffe stretches legs at zoo outside of England

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clKMh_0hI14DhQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A giraffe calf was born in England and recently got to go on his first outdoor adventure on Thursday at a zoo outside Chester.

“Stanley” was born earlier in August and video of his outdoor expedition was provided by TMX.

Over 100K loggerhead sea turtle nests discovered in FL so far

According to TMX, the calf fell more than 6 feet into a bed of straw after a 15-month pregnancy when he was born.

“This two-meter high fall is a really important part of the birthing process as it’s what helps to break the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its very first breath. While tiny in comparison to mum Orla, her new arrival was born already towering above us at 6ft tall and weighing a hefty 72kg [159 pounds],” giraffe team manager Sarah Raffe said in a statement.

Video provided by the zoo shows the nighttime birth, along with Stanley’s first steps. He can also be seen frolicking in the sunshine with the rest of his herd.

He was named for Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, where the zoo is working to help the giraffe population.

“For many years giraffes across Africa have been experiencing a silent extinction, and now the world’s tallest land mammal is one of the at-risk species,” said Mike Jordan, the zoo’s Director of Animals and Plants. “Having a healthy new calf on the ground here at the zoo is therefore fantastic news for the threatened species breeding program that’s boosting numbers in conservation zoos like ours.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull

Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
TAMPA, FL
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Zoos#England#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WFLA

WFLA

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy