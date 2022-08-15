Read full article on original website
The Best Backstage Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in Copenhagen
As the first city on the international fashion show circuit, Copenhagen has become a hub for influencing new trends—there’s a reason why London-based labels (like Ranra and Raeburn) want in on the action in the Danish capital. These exclusive backstage images from Ganni and Saks Potts—the city’s big stars—and up-and-comers including (Di)vision and The Garment paint an optimistic, inclusive picture for spring 2023.
Grazia
Sienna Miller’s Favourite Noughties Accessory Has Been Spotted In Copenhagen
Is it 2004? Because from the pictures at Copenhagen Fashion Week, one of the lesser-spotted accessories from the early '00s, the boho belt, is making a comeback. Sienna Miller was its original champion. Back in the day, she wore her coin belt, probably a vintage find from Portobello Market, slung around her hips at Glastonbury. (She's still a stan by the way - just last week, she looped a prime example of a boho belt around a pair of white jeans - as is Gloria Steinem, who wore hers while stepping out with Meghan Markle.)
Refinery29
The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Featured This Season’s Top Trends
As we begin to prepare for a new season, we usher in the beginning of spring/summer 2023 fashion week showings. Kicking off in Copenhagen, a place notorious for its uber-stylish inhabitants, Scandi fashion week is quickly becoming the most anticipated of the entire season for its unreal street style. Around...
Hypebae
An Editor’s Photo Diary From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
Just a few weeks ahead of the forthcoming Fashion Month, editors, stylists, influencers, models, photographers and more headed to Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week — one of Nordic fashion’s biggest events of the year. With clear skies and 9 p.m. sunsets, the week was filled with events, parties, shows and much-delayed reunions as the fashion crowd took over the Danish capital after years of the pandemic.
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Hypebae
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Latest GANNI x Levi's Campaign
GANNI and Levi’s have joined forces once again, launching their third collaboration with a campaign starring Emma Chamberlain. The announcement comes shortly after the Danish brand’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, with the collection unveiled on the runway as a see now, buy now preview.
Vogue
Eclectic Dressing Is All The Rage In Copenhagen Right Now
Are the days of Scandi minimalism over? If the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, the answer is, quite frankly, yes. From neon brights and crop tops to cowboy hats and sequin skirts, eclectic dressing is all the rage in the Danish capital. Of course, there’s...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Look Golden as They Step Out for NYC Stroll
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looked oh so happily during their latest outing. The pair were spotted enjoying a chill walk in new photographs on Aug. 17 in New York City. An eyewitness tells E! News the couple looked "super happy and playful with each other" as they made their way down the sidewalk.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Grazia
Here’s Your Invitation To The IKKS Paris Fashion Week Shopping Party
We adore a launch. So, here’s a new French fashion brand to fall for. Introducing IKKS Paris. Cool, chic and carefully curated. French fashion and lifestyle brand IKKS Paris is making a big impact in the world of women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion. The recent UK...
Harper's Bazaar
Saks Potts Isn't Looking for a TikTok Moment
Every brand wants to come out of gate strong, but few get a start like Saks Potts. The Copenhagen-based womenswear brand, which launched in 2014, became an instant cult favorite thanks to its poppy, fur-trimmed outerwear. But when you have such a hallmark design, how do you keep from becoming a one-hit wonder? Founders Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks found a way with Saks Potts’ Spring 2023 collection, which showed during Copenhagen Fashion Week in the sunny city square at mid-day.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Harper's Bazaar
Designer Issey Miyake has died, aged 84
Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away after a battle with cancer, his team has confirmed. According to a short statement released by his company, Miyake died in a Tokyo hospital this week surrounded by close friends and associates, aged 84. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service held.
voguebusiness.com
Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more: Sustainability execs’ summer reading list
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Fashion has plenty of work ahead on its sustainability agendas....
architecturaldigest.com
Philippe Starck Reinvents Dior’s Iconic Medallion Chair
It’s 5:15 p.m. in London and Philippe Starck is schooling me on square roots over Zoom. “You make a sign like this,” he says, gesturing from his office chair. “You put a number beneath and you divide, divide, divide until there is nothing left to divide because you’ve reached the prime number, le chiffre premier. This is my way of working. I try to go to the bone, to the minimum of the thing.”
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign
Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Is Effortlessly Elegant in a Breezy White Sundress
Even while running errands, Angelina Jolie is still effortlessly elegant. Yesterday, the Eternals actress was photographed going on a grocery run with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. For the supermarket trip, Jolie looked graceful in a sophisticated white wrap sundress. She finished her outfit with ivory woven sandals from Valentino and a slouchy oatmeal-colored cardigan. Accessories included a mini box shoulder bag from Dior, a pair of black-framed oversized glasses, and classic gold hoop earrings.
Issey Miyake Made Plenty of Time for Watches, Too
Many of Issey Miyake’s contributions to the world of fashion are so iconic as to be synonymous with the designer himself. On Tuesday, the day Miyake’s death was announced by his studio, some outlets trumpeted him in headlines as the “designer who created Steve Jobs’ turtleneck.” A growing faction of menswear fans won’t hear the name Miyake without instantly calling to mind his heat-pleated pants, jackets, and shirts. A potentially unheralded—but just as fascinating—aspect of the designer’s legacy is his sizable contribution to the world of watches. It’s not just that the timepieces he worked on are funky, fun, democratic, and sent-from-the-future (all, of course, Miyake hallmarks). Exploring them helps drive home much of what he cared about—and what made him so interesting as a designer.
