seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Youth Receives Commendation at City Hall
A Manitowoc boy about to enter the 7th grade at Washington Middle School was honored during Monday night’s Common Council meeting. Brayden Hunnicutt, who turns 12 this Friday (August 19th), received a Commendation from Mayor Nickels and the city for his role in an emergency medical service call in early July.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
spectrumnews1.com
Neshkoro woman was at death's door because of drug addiction, an unwanted pregnancy saved her life
It’s called rock bottom. But there really isn’t such a place. Not in this world. Rock bottom is death. That is the only point where things can’t get worse. Stephanie Good danced with rock bottom, time and again. But cheating death was never a deterrent. It was a green light to continue on her path of self-destruction.
Fox11online.com
Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County
TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
Fox11online.com
United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Fox11online.com
White Pillars Museum receives $1 million donation for renovation
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. “The White Pillars building is one of the oldest buildings in De Pere," says President of...
WISN
Man to walk from Green Bay to Cudahy to raise awareness for addiction, recovery
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is on a mission to save lives from addiction and his strides could have a lasting impact on others who are also on the road to recovery. "I am doing a walk from Lambeau Field in Green Bay to Cudahy Memorial Field in Cudahy, Wisconsin," Greg Studzinski said.
Fox11online.com
Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
whby.com
Brown County extends sales tax
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 1/2 percent sales tax continues in Brown County. The county board votes to extend the tax until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. Since taking effect in 2018, the sales tax has helped pay for various projects...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of killing his children convicted of trying to escape from Outagamie jail
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Bouncing a Check to Buy a Car
A Green Bay woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to pay for a car with a worthless check. The situation all began on August 11th at around 5:00 pm. Officers were sent to check on a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Sandi Marvin, who had contacted the police department and was not making sense.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council Approves Demolition of Former Holy Family College
It’s official, the former Holy Family College is going to be demolished. During this week’s Manitowoc City Council meeting, the Council approved the demolition permit request that, as we previously reported, was submitted by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels...
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
Fox11online.com
Tradition continues for another year at The Brown County Fair
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Fair continues today in De Pere. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning on the grounds to see what people can experience this year. The fair runs through Sunday.
