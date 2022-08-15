Read full article on original website
With the 2022 midterm elections roughly 2 months out, how is Nevada shaping up?
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is roughly two months away, and the vote in Nevada could be the pivot point for issues of national importance. The Cook Political Report lists the U.S. Senate contest as a toss-up and millions of dollars are flowing into the state to bolster the campaigns of incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and challenger Adam Laxalt.
