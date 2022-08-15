ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
KUTV

3 weeks after skeletal remains found at Lake Mead beach, another body emerges at same site

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KUTV) — Three weeks after the skeletal remains of a human were found at Lake Mead's Swim Beach, another body emerged at the same site. On the evening of Aug. 15, the National Park Service responded to Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation area, where skeletal human remains had been discovered. A separate skeletal body was found at the beach on July 25, though the information wasn't released until Aug. 25.
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
KUTV

Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
KUTV

Why you should talk to your kids about underage drinking now

KUTV — When kids return to school, they often meet and make new friends. This is an important transition time in a child’s life. That’s why it’s the perfect time to talk with your children about the benefits of a healthy brain, free from the harms of underage drinking.
