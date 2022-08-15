<link>https://www.roseville.ca.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=7964922&pageId=7964933</link>. <title>City Council approves Roseville Transit route changes</title>. <description> <img src="https://www.roseville.ca.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_7964838/Image/Government/Departments/Public%20Works/Roseville%20Transit/News/Sierra-Garden-2-770x540.png" />Updates to Local and Commuter transit routes were approved by City Council at the August 17 meeting. These changes go into effect on Monday, August 22. </description>. <link>https://www.roseville.ca.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=7964922&pageId=18818330</link>. <guid>18818330</guid>. <pubDate>Thu, 18 Aug 2022 16:58:00 GMT</pubDate>. </item>. <item>. <title>Sierra College...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO