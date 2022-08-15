Read full article on original website
Bacterial histamine and abdominal pain in IBS
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. New research in a mouse model shows that bacterium-produced histamine induces abdominal pain sensitivity via histamine H4 (H4) receptor signalling, leading to the accumulation and activation of mast cells in the colon. The study pinpoints Klebsiella aerogenes as a major producer of histamine and a potential therapeutic target in the management of pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Immunopathogenesis of idiopathic nephrotic syndrome
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Idiopathic nephrotic syndrome (INS) describes a group of rare glomerular diseases characterized by massive proteinuria and hypoalbuminemia in the absence of glomerular inflammatory lesions or immunoglobulin deposits. INS includes two main entities based on kidney biopsy findings: minimal-change nephrotic syndrome (MCNS) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The treatment of INS relies on steroids and/or immunosuppressive drugs (calcineurin inhibitors, cyclophosphamide, mycophenolate mofetil, and rituximab). Distinct clinical patterns, such as steroid sensitivity with frequent relapses (in 70"“80% of cases) and primary or secondary steroid-resistant forms, can be observed. INS is considered a chronic medical condition that interferes with well-being and health-related quality of life in childhood as well as adulthood.
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Using extracellular vesicles in blood to diagnose paediatric tuberculosis
Multiplex detection of two interacting Mycobacterium tuberculosis biomarkers on the surface of circulating extracellular vesicles, using a nanoplasmon-enhanced immunoassay, improves the diagnosis of tuberculosis in immunosuppressed children living with HIV. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the...
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Correction: The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The article "The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice", written by Francesca Forzano et al., was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 17 December 2021 without open access. With the authors' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on 11 July 2022 to Â© Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
The elusive biomarker
For many years now, Neonatologists and researchers have interrogated the validity of various potential biomarkers to predict neurodevelopmental outcomes in neonates born prematurely. Clinically, a robust biomarker may help to identify at-risk infants and drive referral to early intervention services. At the bedside, the information might be used to prepare families for their child's prognosis. In the research setting, a reliable biomarker may serve as a useful short-term indicator of an intervention's impact. The investigation of candidate biomarkers has spanned across many different aspects of perinatal medicine. Perinatal risk factors, early developmental assessments, neuroimaging, and social and environmental factors have all been explored.1,2 Attempts have been made to identify single parameter predictors, such as Apgar scores,3,4 while other approaches have combined makers to create robust predictors of early risk, such as the Score for Neonatal Acute Physiology (SNAP) and the Clinical Risk Index for Babies with their respective variations.5 Despite years of research, the quest to better prognosticate neurodevelopmental outcomes for many preterm neonates remains challenging.
Resilience through selective translation
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. To meet the needs of humankind, future crops must have greater resilience to more unstable and extreme climates. Sudden but transient changes require fast and reversible protective responses that have minimal effects on plant growth and productivity.
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Longitudinal evaluation of corneal tomography after small incision lenticule extraction
Small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) has become a favourable choice of refractive surgery because of safety, efficacy, stability, and predictability [1]. Despite preserving stability, corneal ectasia was reported [2]. Previous studies [3,4,5] demonstrated anterior corneal surface was profoundly flattened after SMILE whereas posterior corneal surfaces remain inconclusive. In this study, the longitudinal changes in both anterior and posterior corneal surfaces up to one year after SMILE were evaluated using Scheimpflug camera-based system.
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Association of social determinants with the severity of congenital heart disease
Congenital heart diseases are the most prevalent congenital malformations and cause greater morbi-mortality in newborns and infants. The aim of this study was to analyze the social determinants in families with children with the severity of congenital heart disease. Methods. Analytical cross-sectional study in 140 families of children with congenital...
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Does the trip matter? Investigating the role of the subjective effects of psychedelics in persisting therapeutic effects
Given the demonstrated promise of psychedelics (especially so-called classic or serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD) for the treatment of mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders, there is now exploding interest in identifying the mechanisms underlying their clinical effects [1]. While psychedelics are best known for their mind-altering intense acute effects on perception, cognition, affect, and frequently include mystical, self-transcendent, or out-of-body experiences [1], an important outstanding question is whether these characteristic acute subjective effects are necessary for the longer-lasting clinically therapeutic effects. There are clear correlations between psychedelic experiences and therapeutic responses [2]; though it is possible that these are not necessary for the clinical effects [3]. Identified alternative possible mechanisms for treatment effects include through various serotonin receptors and the induction of structural and functional plasticity in several affective brain regions. However, the use of active placebos in clinical trials and the key experiment (referred to by Yaden and Griffiths as aÂ "critical test" [2]) in which psychedelics are given to patients under anesthesia are important approaches to examine the potential causal role of the subjective conscious experience in the clinical efficacy of psychedelics.
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
6 years at Heredity
As I approach the end of my six-year term as Editor-in-Chief of Heredity, I thought it would be a good opportunity to go through some of the changes we have made that we hope have improved the experience of authors, reviewers and Associate Editors. First, I would like to welcome Sara Goodacre, who took over as Editor-in-Chief, as of August 1, 2022. Sara is coming back to Heredity after serving as Associate Editor from March 2011 to December 2018. We are also introducing the new role of Co-Editor-in-Chief, which will be taken on by Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, who has been an associate editor at Heredity for the past 10 years. Aurora has already helped me with additional tasks, such as judging student papers for our annual prize competition. Aurora and Sara will decide on how the work will be divided but hopefully this will also make the role of Editor-in-Chief more feasible for future editors. We are also fortunate that Sandra Huettenbuegel, the administrative assistant who started with me, has agreed to continue on with Sara and Aurora. Sandra has helped to make the experience of authors, reviewers and editors more enjoyable (as well as mine!!) because of her highly personalised touch to communication. This was particularly appreciated by all during the pandemic, when we relaxed our normal focus on time and instead tried to help everyone get through the tasks.
Is There A Link Between Leukemia And Anemia?
Both leukemia and anemia are blood diseases. While the diseases are very different, their symptoms may be similar and they may overlap in some cases.
