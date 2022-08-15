ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow boss Pete Wild could hand John Rooney chance against Walsall

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Pete Wild could hand John Rooney an opportunity for redemption when Barrow host Walsall on Tuesday night.

The Bluebirds will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss to Sutton United on Saturday in which they held their opponents to a goalless draw until late in the second half.

Tope Fadahunsi scored the opener in the 79th minute for Sutton, but Rooney, who came on in the 73rd, appeared to level in the sixth minute of added time.

But the goal was controversially disallowed, so Rooney will be hungry to find the back of the net if he’s given more playing time on Tuesday.

Michael Flynn, meanwhile, will expect more from a Walsall side who conceded a 100th-minute leveller to Stevenage on Saturday.

Danny Johnson scored the only goal for his side but had more opportunities to score and will hope for a better outing.

Flynn nearly chose to bring on Timmy Abraham during the draw, but elected against the move.

It means the forward should be fresh for Tuesday’s clash and the tight turnaround could see him making an appearance.

Tom Knowles and Jack Earing, who did come off the bench, could also feature for the Saddlers.

