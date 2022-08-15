The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty shower chances linger in the forecast for tonight and continue overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for wake-up tomorrow across the entire WFRV viewing area. Showers move North for the later morning hours. Heading towards tailgate time at Lambeau, a spotty shower could be seen over Green Bay, but more thunderstorms will be towards Appleton/Oshkosh. Spotty showers could move right over Green Bay around 7, and continue to push towards the Northwoods as we head into the night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO