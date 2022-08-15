Read full article on original website
Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
The Badger State adds on 1.7K new cases of COVID-19, 37 new hospitalizations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,594,464 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,282 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,594,4641,592,723 (+1,741) Received one dose of vaccineDELAYED3,772,127 (64.7%) Fully vaccinatedDELAYED3,588,655...
Mullet mania hits Northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting for the USA Mullet Championships is going on right now and there are two kids that live in our viewing area that are finalists. One of them is 5-year-old Axel Wenzel from Brillion. He tells Local 5 News that he has been growing out...
Wisconsin law enforcement focusing on impaired driving, extra patrols through Labor Day
(WFRV) – Drivers across Wisconsin may notice an uptick in police vehicles as a campaign focused on impaired drivers kicks off on Wednesday. Starting on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will work extra patrols during the #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign. Officers will work to take impaired drivers off the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.
Locals among four Wisconsin finalists for the USA Mullet Championship
(WFRV) – Two kids from northeast Wisconsin are among the finalists for the USA Mullet Championship. In total, Wisconsin has four representatives total in the two divisions. There are a Kid’s and Teen Division. The Teen Division has 11 finalists, while the Kid’s Division has 25. On...
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
Rain chances now into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5.. A pesky, weak area of low pressure spinning around the Midwest will deliver rain at times to northeast Wisconsin this weekend. Friday will be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies, a little humidity and a high in the...
East Wisconsin Savings Bank: How interest rates affect home buyers
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance and in the current times of fluctuating interest rates, they are available to help. Barry from East Wisconsin Savings Bank tells Local 5 Live viewers what he’s seeing in today’s marker, why it’s important for home buyers to work with experts like East Wisconsin Savings Bank and how they can help.
Rain chances continue heading into Game Day
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty shower chances linger in the forecast for tonight and continue overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for wake-up tomorrow across the entire WFRV viewing area. Showers move North for the later morning hours. Heading towards tailgate time at Lambeau, a spotty shower could be seen over Green Bay, but more thunderstorms will be towards Appleton/Oshkosh. Spotty showers could move right over Green Bay around 7, and continue to push towards the Northwoods as we head into the night.
Another nice day; more humidity and showers soon
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure continues to be the main weather influence across our side of the state. Wednesday continues to bring sunshine back with a scattering of clouds. Winds will only be around 5 mph or less! Highs are similar to yesterday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. About 75 degrees near the lake.
Another nice day ahead
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight will be relatively nice! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with low humidity. More cloud cover enters the forecast overnight and remains throughout a majority of the day tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 80s. Rain chances reenter...
