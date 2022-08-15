Read full article on original website
One Person Dead, One Hospitalized After Deadly Crash on N. Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of fatal crash involving three vehicles in Merritt Island early Wednesday morning near N. Courtenay Parkway and E. Hall Road. State troopers say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
Flood Advisory Issued for North Brevard County, Neighboring Counties Until 6 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for northern Brevard, eastern Orange, and northeast Osceola Counties until 6 p.m. NWS says between 1 to 2 inches have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. Officials urge motorists should use caution when approaching...
Titusville Police Release Traffic Advisory Ahead of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Launch Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The highly anticipated NASA Artemis 1 launch to the moon is scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022, with a launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. Titusville Police want to advise motorists to slow down in launch viewing areas, especially on U.S.#1, State...
Melbourne Police Criminal Investigations Division Working On Suspected Double Homicide
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working on a double homicide investigation at 1052 Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. According to Melbourne Police Commander Heath Sanders, Melbourne Police Department, MPD received a request from a Georgia police department to conduct a wellbeing check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 91 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Friday in Brevard County calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. with a high near 91. South southeast winds will be around 5 mph. ■ Saturday: A 50 percent chance of...
UPDATE: James Green Arrested in Georgia For Killing His Uncle and Aunt in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police announced on Wednesday that police in Georgia have made an arrest connected to the double murder case on Tanglewood Lane. Authorities say Pooler Georgia Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at the First Baptist Church of Pooler (204...
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10
BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
OBITUARY: Ralph Keith Baxley, 91, of Rockledge, Florida Passed Peacefully at Home Aug. 13
Ralph Keith Baxley, age 91 of Rockledge, Florida passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022. He was born in Summerfield, Florida, on January 26, 1931. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Dennis and Dora Belle (Tyler) Baxley;...
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
Brevard Zoo to Return Sea Turtle Nephron Back to the Ocean at Lori Wilson Park Today
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo will be returning juvenile green sea turtle Nephron back to the ocean on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park. Media hoping to attend Nephron’s release are advised to arrive at the park at 10 a.m....
WATCH: Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice Honors Vietnam Veteran Marine Master Sgt. Michael Moro During Silver Star Medal Ceremony
WATCH: Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice and Palliative Care, Brevard County Fire Rescue, a group of veterans and family members took part in honoring Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Michael Moro, 79, with the Silver Star on Wednesday at his home in Palm Bay. STORIES OF SERVICE. BREVARD...
Florida House Candidate, Port Commissioner Robyn Hattaway to Keynote Business Champion of the Year Awards Sept. 16
WATCH: Port Canaveral Commissioner Robyn Hattaway, who has now set her sights on serving District 30 of the Florida House, will be this year’s guest speaker at the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Champion of the Year Awards set for Sept. 16 at the Space Coast Association of Realtors.
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
WATCH LIVE: Satellite Scorpions Square Off Against Palm Bay Pirates in Kickoff Classic Friday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – High school football has arrived! The beginning of the high school football season kicks off Friday night with a host of great matchups across Brevard County and will be featured on Space Coast Daily TV. One of those games features the Satellite Scorpions visiting the...
WATCH LIVE: 2021 State Runner-Up Cocoa Tigers, Merritt Island Mustangs to Play in Kickoff Classic Friday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – High school football has arrived! The beginning of the high school football season kicks off Friday night with host of great matchups across Brevard County and will be featured on Space Coast Daily TV. One of those games features the Merritt Island Mustangs visiting the...
