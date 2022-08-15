ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
MELBOURNE, FL
Titusville Man Arrested in Cocoa Beach For Carrying Concealed Firearm, Illegal Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police arrested a Titusville man on Wednesday for various drug charges after police conducted a routine traffic stop. Justin D. Picior, 27, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, August 17, at around 3:15 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of N. Atlantic Ave. for felony drug possession and concealed firearm charges.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Melbourne Police Criminal Investigations Division Working On Suspected Double Homicide

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working on a double homicide investigation at 1052 Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. According to Melbourne Police Commander Heath Sanders, Melbourne Police Department, MPD received a request from a Georgia police department to conduct a wellbeing check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
MELBOURNE, FL
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10

BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
PALM BAY, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WATCH: Cocoa Beach City Commission Holds Regular Meeting Thursday Night

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Beach City Commission Meeting Holds Meeting Thursday Night. Mayor Ben Malik, Seat 1 (Term expires November 2024) Elected as Mayor in 2016, Ben Malik is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but has called Cocoa Beach home since 2007. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration. Currently, the Mayor works for a community bank as a Vice President/Area Relationship Manager. Mayor Malik is also a proud husband and father of two.
COCOA BEACH, FL

Community Policy