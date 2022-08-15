ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers won’t miss unexpected veteran roster cut

The loss of Ross Cockrell may be surprising to Buccaneers fans, but it won’t be a huge game-changer in the grand scheme of things. Hats off to you if you had Ross Cockrell being the first veteran cut on your Buccaneers offseason bingo card. It was already unlikely that...
FanSided

Buccaneers may regret cutting veteran after another injury

Cutting Ross Cockrell seemed like a good idea for the Buccaneers yesterday. It feels like less of a good idea now after the Keanu Neal news. The terrible offseason injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. The list feels like it growing by the day. Perhaps these practices are doing more...
2022 Fantasy Football Draft: 3 Chiefs sleepers to look for

The Chiefs offense is going to look a lot different in 2022, and there are a few fantasy football sleepers who will be in the mix. In years past, there haven’t been many fantasy gems hidden in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill led the way, and, as far as fantasy scoring goes, everyone else was just along for the ride.
Worst-case scenario for Buccaneers with Tom Brady story

The development between Tom Brady and the Buccaneers has been strange. Much as fans are allowed to do, some are starting to wonder where this will end. In the end, it feels like the drama that is continuing between Tom Brady and the Buccaneers is going to end with the quarterback coming back to camp and the rest of the preseason going well.
Another injury shows the Buccaneers may be cursed

The Buccaneers look like they’re turning into the 2021 Ravens with all of the injuries they’re facing. Hopefully this turns around soon. The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL during the first half of the 2021 season. Instead of finishing the season like they started, Baltimore ended up losing a ton of players to injuries; something that derailed the season for the contenders. The Buccaneers can’t go through the same thing.
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
Next Buccaneers veteran cut that makes the most sense

The current injuries could make the process a little complicated, but the Buccaneers could be cutting wide receiver Breshad Perriman sooner than later. Cutting a veteran is never a fun process. No team ever wants to do it, but franchises like the Buccaneers don’t get to where they are at by mishandling their roster.
