The Buccaneers look like they’re turning into the 2021 Ravens with all of the injuries they’re facing. Hopefully this turns around soon. The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL during the first half of the 2021 season. Instead of finishing the season like they started, Baltimore ended up losing a ton of players to injuries; something that derailed the season for the contenders. The Buccaneers can’t go through the same thing.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO