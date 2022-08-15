ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Juvenile fatally struck by NJ Transit train at Jersey Shore

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVBcI_0hI11kWe00

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A juvenile was fatally struck and killed by a NJ Transit train Sunday in Point Pleasant Beach, according to a spokesman for the agency.

At around 4:28 p.m., a southbound NJ Transit train which departed Long Branch at 3:51 p.m., hit the victim at the Forman Avenue crossing in Point Pleasant Beach.

NJ Transit did not release any further information regarding the juvenile victim, including the age or gender.

No passengers or crew aboard the train were injured, NJ Transit said.

The Point Pleasant Beach police and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the incident, officials said.

