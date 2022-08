WEST NEWBURY – New building, new offices, soon-to-be new stadium, new parking lots, new mascot name, and new students are all on the mind of Pentucket High School Athletics Director Dan Thornton. Entering his 20th year as the AD of the former Sachems (now the Panthers), Thornton is once again excited for the games to begin.

WEST NEWBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO