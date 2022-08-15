Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
wiproud.com
Money from opioid settlement remains unused
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin legislature’s budget committee is objecting to Governor Evers’ plans to spend the 31 million dollars the state will receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis. The State Department of Health Services received its first six-million-dollar payment on July 29th.
wiproud.com
Barnes leads Johnson in new Marquette poll
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A new poll is out and its good news for Democrats here in the Badger State. Marquette University Law School released a poll today asking voters who they’d choose in the upcoming races for governor and US Senate. In the senate race, Democratic Lieutenant Governor...
wiproud.com
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:
(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
Comments / 0