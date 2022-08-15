Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Parentless Florida teen not ‘mature’ enough to seek abortion, court rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Florida 16-year-old was denied an abortion for a second time this week, after a state court of appeals said she didn’t present evidence she was “mature” enough to make the decision. Now, the teen, who is parentless and says she...
wdhn.com
National Chairman of Alabama Republicans visits Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—In Enterprise, Alabama’s Republican National Chairman spoke at the. monthly Coffee County GOP Women’s club meeting. John Wahl spoke about “Former” President Donald Trump’s strong influence on the party. Wahl says this could be found in yesterday’s Wyoming GOP primary results. Trump-backed...
wdhn.com
Alabama parents must give schools permission for mental health counseling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are used to signing permission slips before their child goes back to school and now you can expect another one for mental health counseling. Over two months ago, the state department of education implemented a requirement for schools in Alabama that are receiving mental health funding to develop a mental health counseling opt-in form for students under the age of 14.
wdhn.com
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug....
Comments / 0