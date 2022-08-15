ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision

Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team. The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season. RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
TAMPA, FL
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians has become more involved in coaching Buccaneers quarterbacks

Technically, Bruce Arians is the Senior Advisor to the General Manager in Tampa Bay. As a practical matter, the former head coach is still coaching. A fascinating item on JoeBucsFan.com takes a closer look at what Arians has been doing. Per the report, Arians was “front and center” in the...
TAMPA, FL
