Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, threatens his TB12 trainer
Months after he ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown is still airing grievances against his former quarterback and his personal trainer. Brown, whose sideline tirade during the Bucs’ road game against the New York Jets last season included removing most of his...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision
Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear
During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel. With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already...
ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’
ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team. The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season. RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on...
Bucs aren't sure when Tom Brady will return to the team
BOSTON -- Tom Brady's sabbatical from the Buccaneers took an interesting turn on Thursday. The Bucs aren't really sure when the quarterback will return to the team.Brady left Tampa Bay to tend to a personal matter last week, and was expected to be back following the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20. On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said there is no firm date for Brady's return, and they'll revisit the matter following Saturday's game."We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now," Bowles said Thursday. "We're trying to practice against Tennessee...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians has become more involved in coaching Buccaneers quarterbacks
Technically, Bruce Arians is the Senior Advisor to the General Manager in Tampa Bay. As a practical matter, the former head coach is still coaching. A fascinating item on JoeBucsFan.com takes a closer look at what Arians has been doing. Per the report, Arians was “front and center” in the...
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury
Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the
FanSided
