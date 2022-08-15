ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of Ga. election probe

By Kate Brumback, AP
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDCNJ_0hI10tBk00
Georgia Election Investigation FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. A lawyer for Giuliani says he will not appear as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)

Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta, Bill Thomas, on Monday morning, attorney Bob Costello said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, has instructed Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

McBurney had urged prosecutors during a hearing last week to tell Giuliani’s lawyers before his appearance whether he is a target of the investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Bill Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the...
FARGO, ND
KIRO 7 Seattle

Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

ATLANTA — (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday near Atlanta. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lawyers#County Superior Court#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
KIRO 7 Seattle

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas school district pulls 41 books including Bible and ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ adaptation

A Texas school district has pulled nearly 50 books, including the Bible and an adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” from its library shelves. The Keller Independent School District pulled any book that was challenged during last year’s school year, according to The Dallas Morning News. Books that were challenged then found to be acceptable were still pulled as the school districts readied for the first day of school.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy