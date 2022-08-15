Read full article on original website
WMBF
Family’s North Myrtle Beach vacation takes scary turn after fiery crash destroys family cars, rental home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lehoisky family is dealing with the unimaginable after a car crashes into their rented beach property, creating a nightmare situation for the family of 28. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their large family together, the Lehoiskys said their...
WMBF
Horry County Animal Shelter temporarily closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed to the public until at least Monday as all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions, nor accept...
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
WMBF
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
WMBF
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a fiery crash that damaged several vehicles and three homes in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach police said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday they saw a car speeding and swerving on South Ocean Boulevard. Police...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
Sharks bite 2 people on same day at Myrtle Beach
Sharks bit two people swimming at Myrtle Beach earlier this week, according to local law enforcement.
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
WMBF
Judge denies bond again for man accused of setting fire to home, sparking manhunt in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting suspect accused of setting fire to a home and sparking a manhunt in the Conway area was denied bond again. Terry Brady has filed motions for a bond four times, according to the public index. A hearing was held on Thursday where...
WMBF
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WMBF
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to several calls of vehicles stuck in flood waters in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas. Horry county Fire Rescue says if it is at all possible, do avoid those areas and do not drive through flood waters. “It’s not worth the risk...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
WMBF
Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. There were no reported injuries. The South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach in an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
wach.com
Woman survives Myrtle Beach shark attack, receives hundreds of stitches; Grandson sees all
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shark attack in Myrtle Beach is recounting the terrifying moments when she came in contact with a shark while enjoying a family vacation. GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: The photos in the gallery above are extremely graphic. Reader discretion is advised. Karren...
