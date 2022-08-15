Read full article on original website
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
TV Fanatic
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
Exclusive: This Fan-Favorite Character Is Joining the Second Season of The Rings of Power
The showrunners say Círdan, one of the oldest and wisest of the elves, will join the cast in season 2
Magic Arena gets a crossover set for the first time, and it's Lord of the Rings
None of the crossover Universes Beyond sets have come to MTG Arena yet, but one will in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team Already Fears Racist Backlash Against Cast
This fall will provide a hearty feast for all fans of fantasy. If HBO’s new Game of Thrones saga House of Dragon or Star Wars’ latest epic Andor on Disney+ weren’t enough to whet your appetite there’s going to be Prime Video’s upcoming addition to the Lord of the Rings universe to binge on, too. The already record-breaking series is gearing up to launch this September, and in a new tell-all with TIME magazine, the cast and creators dished on their fears, hopes, and excitements for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.While most fans of J. R....
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
CNET
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
NME
Pilou Asbæk: “‘Game Of Thrones’ changed my life”
Copenhagen via Belfast is an unusual route to Hollywood, but that’s how Danish actor Pilou Asbæk got there in 2016. His debut as the swaggering Euron Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones six years ago was a highlight of the latter seasons, filmed largely in Ireland, and helped to announce Asbæk to a wider audience. With a handful of tentpole studio gigs now awaiting release, we hear how he’s building on that success.
The Verge
Drop’s latest mechanical keyboards are love letters to The Lord of the Rings
A little under a year after Drop released a pair of keycap sets themed around the Elvish and Dwarvish languages from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, the mechanical keyboard retailer is following it up with two full-on keyboards. There’s a gray Dwarvish board and a green Elvish counterpart, both of which are available fully assembled and ready to go out of the box. Both retail for $169, with preorders opening today, and Drop hopes to ship both by early October. I’ve been testing out the Elvish version over the last couple of days.
The Verge
Here’s what Embracer Group can (and can’t) do with Lord of the Rings
Embracer Group’s purchase of Middle-earth Enterprises opens up a wealth of opportunities to put all kinds of new spins on the characters, stories, and places of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. I am a horse girl at heart, and so a video game company purchasing the various rights to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit universe means my dreams of a horse game involving the Rohirrim are that much closer to fruition. But Embracer didn’t just buy the gaming rights to Middle-earth; it bought (almost) all the rights. What else can Embracer do with all those juicy IPs, and how much of Middle-earth does the Swedish holding group own?
Major ‘Lord of the Rings’ Deal Could Spawn More Spinoffs
Buckle up, Lord of the Rings fans, because a whole new chapter could be on the books after Swedish gaming firm Embracer bought the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic works and suggested more spinoffs could be on the way. Embracer made the announcement on Thursday, hinting “other opportunities include exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien.” In the announcement, the gaming firm confirmed it has acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, which owns the intellectual property catalogue and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions relating to the iconic fantasy literary works The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit. The deal also includes matching rights in other Middle-earth-related literary works authorized by the Tolkien estate and HarperCollins, “which have yet to be explored,” according to a statement. The parties agreed not to disclose specific terms of the purchase price “due to commercial reasons.”Read it at Embracer Group
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
NME
‘Magic: The Gathering’ details ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ crossovers
Wizards Of The Coast has announced a Magic: The Gathering crossover with Doctor Who, and shared more details on upcoming sets for Lord Of The Rings and Warhammer. During Wizards Presents, Wizards Of The Coast announced a Doctor Who crossover for Universes Beyond that celebrates the TV show’s 60th anniversary.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings, Hobbit, and Tolkien IP to Be Acquired by Embracer Group
In a sudden late-night bombshell, it was announced that Embracer Group has entered an agreement to acquire the IPs for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Of course, The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest media franchises of all-time, courtesy of the novels from J.R.R. Tolkien. The books are some of the most famous and renowned pieces of literature out there, eventually spawning the Academy Award-winning film franchise from director Peter Jackson. Numerous video games, films, books, and other forms of media have all helped contribute to the world created by Tolkein and now it's going to get a bit bigger. This news comes just ahead of Amazon's brand-new TV show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit’ Film, Merchandise, Theme Park and Gaming Rights Sold to Video Games Company Embracer
Middle Earth Enterprises, the holding company that owns all of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works including “Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit” and more, has been sold to Swedish gaming conglomerate Embracer. The rights include movies, books, theatrical productions, video games, theme parks and merchandise in Tolkein’s most famous literary works – “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” – as well as “matching rights” in other literary works related to Middle-earth and authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins, primarily “The Silmarillion” and “The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth,” two compilations which were published after the writer’s death in 1973. In February...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
