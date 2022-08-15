ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
GAMINGbible

Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering

If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free

To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
Motley Fool

Will Microsoft Beat Sony in the Console War?

Sales of Microsoft’s latest two Xbox consoles are closing in on Sony’s PlayStation 5. Microsoft’s bid to buy out Activision Blizzard may help it conquer Sony in gaming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
technewstoday.com

Best 22 PSVR Games in 2022

The money you invested into the pricy virtual-reality headsets needs to mean something. So, now that you’re here join us and check the best 20 PSVR games in 2022. VR games are unique, although they can be a bit clumsy. Because of the perspective, they can immerse you into the craziest, scariest, and most creative experiences.
itechpost.com

Death Stranding To Arrive on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass on Aug. 23

Death Stranding will soon come to the PC Game Pass. Microsoft's official PC Game Pass Twitter account has recently announced that Hideo Kojima's action adventure "strand" game will arrive on Microsoft's PC Game Pass next week. Death Stranding was previously released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before it...
PC Gamer

Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass

505 Games has announced that Kojima Productions' Death Stranding (opens in new tab) is coming to Game Pass for PC on August 23. In a press release, 505 Games stated that "The original version of Hideo Kojima's critically acclaimed and genre-defying epic lands on the Microsoft ecosystem for the first time, available to audiences who are subscribed to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass".
PC Gamer

The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass

Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass⁠—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
ComicBook

P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out

The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
GeekyGadgets

Reliquary indie action adventure game first trailer

A new trailer has been released this week for the indie action adventure game Reliquary which will be launching on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with additional PS5 and Xbox Series versions sometime during 2023. Created by the design team at Jade Ember Studios Reliquary, is a...
IGN

Xbox Games Pass Games Announced for August - IGN Daily Fix

Xbox has revealed the Game Pass lineup for August 2022 including open-world ancient Greece, noir adventure horrors, indies, RTS, and more!. Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. Hidden in the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastereed holds clues to Sony’s PC games launcher.
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades. The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight...
SVG

Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?

"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
