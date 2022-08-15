ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State football defensive end Michael Matus to miss season with knee injury

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Coming into the season the defensive line looked to be Arizona State's strong suit both with quality players and depth. Well that has taken a hit as head coach Herm Edwards announced that senior defensive end Michael Matus will miss the season with a torn ACL.

Matus was injured in practice last week. He did not practice on Wednesday or Friday but was at practice aided by a crutch, with his left knee in a brace.

Matus was not just a key figure on the field but as one of the team leaders and most articulate athletes on the defensive side of the ball. He will travel with the team and serve in a coach/mentor capacity.

"It's a big loss for us in a lot of ways," Edwards said. "Not just as a football player but as a leader. his grit, being on the field, a lot of experience. We're going to miss that in him but he's going to be like a coach now. He's excited about being able to go with the team."

Matus took to the podium after Edwards did so following Monday's practice.

"One of the main things I'm focusing on now is getting into surgery, getting into the rehab and taking it day by day. It's very unfortunate circumstances but unfortunately it's football and it happened. Some of the things I preach is, Coach Rod (Rodriguez) has done a phenomenal job of bringing up the younger guys and like Herm says, you're one hit away from having to go in the game. I'm not worried about the guys we have behind me."

Last season the native of Katy, Texas managed 28 tackles, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries.

Matus said it was a random play at practice and he actually played five more snaps after that. He got an MRI Friday

"I didn't know it was fully torn at the time," he said. "It's heartbreaking, something I never expected. But you have to roll with the punches right. At this point sitting in the same four walls isn't going to do me any good."

Ironically, when defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez addressed the media last week he talked about never having enough depth. His unit was solid last year but was beset by injuries and defections so much so that some players not projected to get much playing time did so. Last year he lost a player for the season before the first game in tackle Jermayne Lole.

More: Moore: ASU, UA football should close borders for high school talent

"You’re not going to get me to say that we’re deep. You’re not going to get me to say it because I know what happens," he said. "It  happened fast last year. We went from being four deep, I’m sitting pretty in my office to 'Oh my God what are we going to do' but that’s why we coach them all."

Matus was the likely starter at one end with Anthonie Cooper at the other. Travez Moore played on pass rushing downs but now looks to see a more prominent role. Moore is coming off a knee injury sustained in the third game that kept him out the balance of the season.

Joe Moore has also been seeing time with the first team and could emerge as a candidate to start in the spot of Matus.

"We've got some ends and we've got some interior guys too. Even though you have those guys, one of those guys have played as many snaps as 91 (Matus). It was always a comfort to watch him run out there, knowing when there are big moments in the game he's going to get those guys in the huddle. He's a glue guy," Edwards said. "That's what you miss, such a great guy. It just breaks your heart."

Matus was in his fifth year and has another year of eligibility remaining but says he has not decided whether or not he will use it. His focus right now is on rehab.

"That's a hard one for a guy that is a fifth-year senior. Remember going to his house and recruiting him. He's grown into a great football player for us," Edwards said. "He's built his reputation over the last five years. He's just a solid guy."

Defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera and nickel back Jordan Clark both left practice early but Edwards says it was just a precaution and he expects both to be fine.

Edwards also announced freshman tight end Jacob Newell is out for the season with a leg injury sustained a week ago. The Sun Devils have some depth at the position so Newell likely would not have had a prominent role any way and can redshirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJ7BD_0hI10IyD00

ASU returns from Camp T

The Sun Devils took a one-day trip to Camp Tontozona on Saturday. It was the first trek there for 43 new players.

"For a couple guys, I'm not going to mention any names, they were afraid of bears  and snakes," Edwards said. "Some of the new guys. I look at them like, `Are you kidding me right now.'  But they all found a way to get up there and think it was a great experience for them."

The team planned to take a trip there last year for team bonding purposes but it got rained out.

More: ASU football officially unveils new uniform for Oct. 8 game against Washington Huskies

Odds and ends

-  Edwards said he expects to name a starting quarterback later in the week. "The longer I can delay it the better. Make our opponent try to figure it out," he said. "I have an idea."

- LSU announced quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football. He had been a candidate for the starting job and that seems to indicate ASU transfer Jayden Daniels will indeed be the starter for the Tigers.

"That's great. I'm happy for him," Edwards said. "He helped us win a lot of games. I'm happy for him."

- Quarterback Trent Bourguet returned to practice Monday. Cornerback Timarcus Davis missed practice for the third straight time with a bruised knee but Edwards downplayed the severity of the injury and says he will be fine. Offensive lineman Armon Bethea was at practice but did not participate.

- Scouts from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers were present.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football defensive end Michael Matus to miss season with knee injury

