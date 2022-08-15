Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
Albany Herald
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Rudy Giuliani testifies for 6 hours before Fulton County grand jury in election probe, sources say
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will not testify Thursday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election. On Wednesday, the governor filed a motion asking a judge to delay his testimony, and court sources told Channel 2 that will push back Kemp’s testimony -- at least for now.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
claytoncountyga.gov
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
GPB evening headlines for August 17, 2022
Rudy Giuliani has left the Fulton County courthouse, six hours after arriving to testify in a special grand jury probe. A family in Southeast Georgia's Camden County is seeking a federal investigation into the death of Latoya James. Georgia Allstate customers will see a 25% rise in their auto insurance...
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Former police chief for Cobb, Clayton counties appointed head of GBI
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he has appointed a new director for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael "Mike" Register will soon lead the GBI pending his approval by the Board of Public Safety. Register will take over for outgoing GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who has...
fox5atlanta.com
Councilwoman heads effort to shut down nuisance gas station
Dozens of residents joined community leaders and elected officials in an effort to shut down a southwest Atlanta gas station for good. Police have responded to the Citgo on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive more than 100 times already this year.
Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot
A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He’s the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year’s unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
