Gwinnett County, GA

CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on "Help America Vote Day" that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract

Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor's goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event

Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management in partnership with Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will host an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in person event on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is open to eligible Clayton County residents in need of assistance that have been impacted by COVID-19. To register for the in-person event, access:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Councilwoman heads effort to shut down nuisance gas station

Dozens of residents joined community leaders and elected officials in an effort to shut down a southwest Atlanta gas station for good. Police have responded to the Citgo on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive more than 100 times already this year.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He's the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year's unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon's largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

