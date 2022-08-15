Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.

