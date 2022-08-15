Read full article on original website

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...

Boyfriend Dungeon's Free Update Is Now Live, Adds New Romance Options And Whip-Wielding Villain
It's time to slip into something genuinely more comfortable, cozy up with your gaming system of choice, and journey back to Verona Beach--Boyfriend Dungeon's Secret Weapons update is now live. First announced during June's Future of Play direct, the Secret Weapons update adds two new romance options, the deadly Dr. Holmes, a handful of never-before-heard songs, and a new dungeon. The expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and best of all, is free for all players.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.

A Helldivers Sequel Has Been Heavily Teased
It's been years since Arrowhead Game Studio's shoot-em-up Helldivers first landed, and fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since. If a recent tease from the studio is any indication, a Helldivers sequel is much more likely than folks might have believed. In a TikTok posted to the studio's...

Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!

Destiny 2: Season Of The Haunted Comes To An End With A Final Story Beat
The end of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is fast approaching. However, fans looking for a bit more story before they say goodbye are in luck. Players logging into Destiny 2 for the last week of Season of the Haunted will receive a message that says High Alert: Anomaly Detected - H.E.L.M. This message will show up in the Milestones tab on the Destination page as well, marking the final story beat for Season of the Haunted. The ship's proximity to the Nightmare-ridden Leviathan and the Crown of Sorrow has brought strange things onto the H.E.L.M., such as the growth of Egregore. Now, concluding the story of Season of the Haunted, Calus has one last message for the Guardian.

Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.

Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now
If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.

Daredevil #2 - The Red Fist Saga Part 2
After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!

Call Of Duty Season 5 Cinematic Intro Shows Caldera's Volcano Erupting And A Major Villain Team-Up
The cinematic intro trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 5. The new season of content is called Last Stand, which seems to be themed around Caldera's volcano erupting and a team-up between several of Call of Duty's past antagonists. It's uncertain how the story...

Thymesia: How To Get All Endings
As is to be expected with most games in the soulslike genre, Thymesia comes packing more than one ending. As a matter of fact, this challenging action-RPG sports five total endings for you to go after if you want to see everything and unlock all of the game's trophies. Worry not, however, as they're all fairly easy to achieve without multiple playthroughs. We'll tell you how to make it happen.

Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm
Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!

Hook & Go
Sign In to follow. Follow Hook & Go, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

Star Wars: Rogue One Returning To Theaters With Sneak Peek At Andor TV Show
Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff, is returning to theaters this month to help hype up the launch of the Rogue One TV series, Andor. The official Star Wars account confirmed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will come back to some IMAX theaters starting August 26. But...

Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...

Leaked MultiVersus Lord Of The Rings Content May Have Been Cut
It's possible that any potential MultiVersus Lord of the Rings content has been scrapped, following the news that Embracer Group has acquired the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Numerous previous leaks have suggested that Gandalf would at some point be joining the free-to-play platform...

Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!
Latest on Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!. We have no news or videos for Cuties Hacked: Oh no someone stole my photos!. Sorry!

Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive
Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.

The Flash #785 - The Search for Barry Allen Part 3
Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry's mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order And Survivor Books Coming To A Galaxy Near You In 2023
It's still going to be a long (long) time before fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can wield a lightsaber again in the upcoming Survivor sequel, but you'll be able to grab an interquel adventure starring Cal Kestis soon. LucasFilm announced that two books tied to Fallen Order will be released on March 7, 2023, and one is an original novel written by Sam Maggs.
