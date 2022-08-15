Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Historic homes tour returning to Old Town on September 24
After being shut down the last few years due to COVID-19, the Historic Alexandria Homes Tour is returning to Old Town next month. Tickets for the 80th annual tour cost $40, which will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to the INOVA Alexandria Hospital.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Couple Fights Against Tickets from Stolen Car Used in Murder — “While their car was stolen, the perpetrators also racked up $400 in traffic tickets in Washington, D.C. Now, the Shepherds are left with the bill.” [ABC13]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High...
Washingtonian.com
Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington
The Mexico City–born brother and sister—both chefs—had plenty of restaurant experience before they opened their first taco destination, Logan Circle’s El Sol (1227 11th St., NW), in 2014. Jessica owned a taqueria in Mexico, while Alfredo spent more than a decade working his way up through Passion Food Hospitality spots such as the late DC Coast and Ceiba, eventually becoming the restaurant group’s executive chef. In 2017, they debuted the laid-back Mezcalero (3714 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The seafood- and Mexican-pizza-focused Anafre (3704 14th St., NW) and more upscale Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) are more recent arrivals.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
alxnow.com
Historic bike ride recognizing Women’s Equality Day starts in Alexandria
Women’s Equality Day is around the corner, and Alexandria is included in a regional historic bike ride to recognize the fight for women’s rights. The free bike ride is sponsored by the Alexandria Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Alexandria Spokeswomen and Alexandria Celebrates Women. Perhaps Susan B. Anthony...
73rd annual Prince William County Fair in full swing
The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
alxnow.com
Del Ray Hyundai overhaul headed to the Planning Commission this fall
Alexandria Hyundai’s plans to modernize its Del Ray dealership (1707 Mt Vernon Avenue) — long considered in conflict with city leaders’ vision for the neighborhood — are headed to the Planning Commission later this year. Alexandria Hyundai, LLC is requesting an amendment to their Special Use...
alxnow.com
Alexandria rolls out new design for bus stops
The City of Alexandria could be rolling out a new kind of bus stop with some substantial improvements over the current one. It’s no hoity-toity $1 million Arlington bus stop, but the new shelters have modifications designed to make them more durable. “Once approved, this bus shelter model will...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
alxnow.com
Gadsby’s Tavern hosting Hamilton-themed tour next month
It’s a few years behind the cultural zeitgeist, but for anyone still running Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton on repeat: Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s (138 N Royal Street) Hamilton-themed tour is making a return next month. The tour centers mostly around Hamilton’s supporting cast like George Washington and Thomas...
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
alxnow.com
Power outage hits hundreds on Seminary Hill
Earlier: Around 900 Alexandria residents are currently without power due to an outage near James K Polk Elementary School. The school itself hasn’t been hit with the outage, but Dominion’s outage map says 895 of their neighbors have. The cause of the outage is still under investigation. The...
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
ourcommunitynow.com
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Lavue' in Fredericksburg for $2.1M
This elegant historic home boasts some of the best views in Fredericksburg. This week's featured listing is a sprawling property known as "Lavue." It consists of 60 acres of land and a handsome brick home as well as several outbuildings. Experience country living at its best for less than the price of a McMansion. Best of all, the unique features of the home, like original brick and wood floors, have been carefully maintained.
Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA
A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
