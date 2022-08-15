ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield’s Court Square urban renewal plan amendment proposal

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing is scheduled to discuss the proposed plan amendment to Court Square in Springfield.

Former Court Square Hotel at 31 Elm Street in Springfield

The amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan proposes to include improvements of the land area east of Chestnut Street bordered by Lyman Street, Spring Street, and Pearl Street. Amendment 12 proposes the consolidation of all the previous amendments into one document to reflect the current conditions of the plan. It includes both the Main Street Convention Center Master Plan, the Northeast Downtown District Plan and significant public meetings and ongoing input from the Community Advisory Committee for the plan.

Map: Court Square Urban Renewal Plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GN0F_0hI0zOlu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39x2E0_0hI0zOlu00
Court Square Urban Renewal Plan Map Amendment 11 and draft of 12 (City of Springfield)

The Court Square Urban Renewal Plan , totaling 192 acres, includes some of the following larger projects:

  • Springfield Civic Center now the MassMutual Center
  • Baystate West now Tower Square
  • Springfield Institution for Savings Building now the TD North Building
  • Monarch Place Building
  • Union Station
  • MGM Springfield
  • 31 Elm Street

The public hearing will take place at City Hall on Monday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Draft: Amendment 12 Court Square Urban Renewal Plan

8/9/2022 DRAFT CSURP Amendment 12 Download

“Throughout the pandemic Springfield has kept its eye on the future and has been steadfast in positioning itself to be ready to respond to future economic development opportunities. This major plan amendment positions the City well in responding to developer interest an investment throughout the downtown. It also identifies the priorities for future public infrastructure investments to enhance pedestrian activity and enliven the streetscape – ‘we will continue to visionary,’” said Mayor Sarno.

“The significant scale of development, investment and opportunity that the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan has shaped over its history is remarkable. This Plan Amendment seeks to build on this impressive legacy by identifying new areas of the downtown for redevelopment and furthering adaptive reuse and infill development around anchor properties in the downtown,” said Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan.

“This is a pro-active plan, in that it is based on unified planning for the entire geographic area, rather than a particular development project or specific site. As such upon approval, it will be the Springfield Redevelopment Authority’s blue book in guiding development in the area over the next 28 years.” Said Armando Feliciano Chairman of the Springfield Redevelopment Authority.

Implementation Blueprint Master Development Report Download Northeast Downtown Master Plan 2021 Download

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved $1,500,000 Community Mitigation Fund grant for Springfield’s Court Square Phase 1. The grant will help fund the construction improvements to reopen roadways, improve overall access, upgrade utilities, and enhance the pedestrian environment to reestablish connectivity with MGM Springfield and the 13-31 Elm Building renovation project.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

